After losing Jeff Nwankwo to a season-ending injury, Porter Moser and the Sooners had two options: Alabama transfer Kris Parker or St. John's transfer Glenn Taylor. Ultimately, Oklahoma decided to go with Taylor due to his experience and defensive abilities.

At St. John's, Taylor averaged 4.4 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.2 assists. He shot 44.9% from the field, 42.4% from behind the arc, and 69.8% from the free throw line. He played in 33 games, started in 21, and averaged 17.5 minutes per game.

The year before, at Oregon State, Taylor averaged 11.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.2 assists. He shot 43.1% from the field, 30.8% from behind the arc, and 80.1% from the free throw line. Taylor averaged a whopping 4.9 attempts from the free throw line, which landed him 3rd in the Pac-12 and 45th in the country. During conference play, he was 5th in the conference in free throw rate, 6th in free throw percentage, and 9th in fouls drawn per 40 minutes. Additionally, he was 21st in assist rate.

Taylor will be able to provide defense and experience, whether that be off the bench, which seems likely, or if he can earn a starting spot. Oklahoma now has two main options at small forward: a guard like Jadon Jones or Duke Miles, or a true wing like Glenn Taylor or Jacolb Fredson-Cole.

Taylor's numbers may not 'wow' you, but he does a lot of the little things well. At a minimum, he can be a solid bench piece for Oklahoma.

