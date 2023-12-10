Sooners land athletic SDSU transfer CB Dez Malone
Brent Venables and Oklahoma have landed their second transfer portal addition of the 2024 cycle as San Deigo State transfer cornerback Dezjhon Malone has chosen the Sooners as his team going forward.
A junior out of Fresno, California, Malone led the Aztecs with 11 starts at cornerback in the 2023 season and brings excellent size to the position at 6-foot-2, 200 pounds.
Malone held offers from Louisville, Michigan State, and West Virginia, among others, but ultimately decided that Oklahoma was the best fit for him going forward.
He announced his decision via Twitter on Sunday morning, thanking Jay Valai and Coach Venables for the opportunity to don the Crimson and Cream.
Malone earned Honorable Mention All-Mountain West in 2023 after logging 47 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, one forced fumble, and one interception with seven passes broken up on the year.
With Woodi Washington likely headed to the NFL, adding a corner like Malone to play opposite Gentry Williams was a necessity for the OU secondary before heading into the SEC. With physicality and athleticism popping off Malone's tape, this feels like an underrated addition that could pay major dividends for a defensive unit that is on the rise heading into Brent Venables' third season at the helm.
Malone marks the second addition of the 2024 portal cycle for the Sooners, joining former Michigan State offensive tackle Spencer Brown as the newest members of Team 130.