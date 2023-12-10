Brent Venables and Oklahoma have landed their second transfer portal addition of the 2024 cycle as San Deigo State transfer cornerback Dezjhon Malone has chosen the Sooners as his team going forward.

A junior out of Fresno, California, Malone led the Aztecs with 11 starts at cornerback in the 2023 season and brings excellent size to the position at 6-foot-2, 200 pounds.

Malone held offers from Louisville, Michigan State, and West Virginia, among others, but ultimately decided that Oklahoma was the best fit for him going forward.

He announced his decision via Twitter on Sunday morning, thanking Jay Valai and Coach Venables for the opportunity to don the Crimson and Cream.



