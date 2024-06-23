Few and far between are the recruits that can claim their first scholarship offer came from the University of Oklahoma.

But in May 2023, Emmett Jones didn't care that no other FBS school had yet offered Manny Choice. He saw Choice's 6-foot-4 frame, ball skills and impressive track and field profile. He saw untapped gridiron potential in the Lancaster (Texas) wideout, who was a rising junior at the time.

So Jones pulled the trigger, and within months, it became clear that the Sooners' esteemed wide receivers coach had made an astute judgment. Dozens of other FBS programs, including a myriad of Power 4 suitors, threw a proverbial hat in the ring. As of today, Choice holds well over 30 scholarship offers from coast to coast. Texas wanted him. USC wanted him. So did Florida and Ole Miss and Missouri.

But Emmett Jones believed in him first.

And today, Choice's recruitment officially comes full-circle, as he's announced his commitment to Jones and Oklahoma.