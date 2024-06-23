Sooners land three-star WR Manny Choice as Emmett Jones' heater continues
Few and far between are the recruits that can claim their first scholarship offer came from the University of Oklahoma.
But in May 2023, Emmett Jones didn't care that no other FBS school had yet offered Manny Choice. He saw Choice's 6-foot-4 frame, ball skills and impressive track and field profile. He saw untapped gridiron potential in the Lancaster (Texas) wideout, who was a rising junior at the time.
So Jones pulled the trigger, and within months, it became clear that the Sooners' esteemed wide receivers coach had made an astute judgment. Dozens of other FBS programs, including a myriad of Power 4 suitors, threw a proverbial hat in the ring. As of today, Choice holds well over 30 scholarship offers from coast to coast. Texas wanted him. USC wanted him. So did Florida and Ole Miss and Missouri.
But Emmett Jones believed in him first.
And today, Choice's recruitment officially comes full-circle, as he's announced his commitment to Jones and Oklahoma.
Currently regarded as a three-star prospect according to Rivals, Choice is the latest addition to a magnificent 2025 class for Jones. The Sooners had previously picked up commitments from four-star receivers Gracen Harris, Elijah Thomas and Marcus Harris, and remain squarely in play for another elite pass-catcher in Cortez Mills (who would become the highest-ranked member of Oklahoma's entire 2025 recruiting class if he chooses the Sooners).
Choice had previously taken official visits with TCU, Texas A&M, USC and Nebraska, but Oklahoma had long been the Rivals FutureCast favorite to land his commitment. He's coming off a junior season in which he recorded 38 catches for 562 yards and six touchdowns at Lancaster.
Stay tuned for further coverage of Choice's commitment from OUInsider.com and the Rivals national recruiting team.
