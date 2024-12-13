Sooners land transfer punter Jacob Ulrich

It's an addition that may fly under the radar, but it's a crucial one nonetheless: the Sooners have a replacement lined up for Luke Elzinga.

Punter Jacob Ulrich, a transfer from Kennesaw State, has committed to Oklahoma off a midweek visit to campus. Come 2025, he'll in all likelihood be the next man up in lieu of the graduating Elzinga, who averaged 45.2 yards per boot on 57 punts this past season for the Sooners.

Ulrich will have to compete with Colorado transfer Ashton Logan, who has spent the last two seasons as Oklahoma's third-string punter. But the Dacula (Ga.) native should easily have the leg up, pun fully intended. At 6-foot-5 and 205 pounds, Ulrich is a power punter, as he averaged 46.0 yards on 75 punts in 2024. That included a long of 77 yards, and Ulrich dropped 27 of his punts inside the opposing 20-yard line.

He'll have three years of eligibility remaining when he gets to Norman.