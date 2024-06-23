Gasso tweeted that early on Sunday, and it proved to be another big addition. Former Utah outfielder Abby Dayton announced her commitment to the Sooners on Sunday.

Oklahoma fans know by now that when Patty Gasso tweets "Go Boomer" it's best to pay attention.

It's another huge transfer portal addition for the Sooners.

Dayton, who will be a junior, is coming off a career-best season for the Utes in 2024. She started all 57 games for the Utes, recording a batting average of .431 and an on-base percentage of .521 to go with 72 hits and 27 walks while leading the Utes to the NCAA Tournament.

While she'll be a huge offensive boost for the Sooners, she's an even bigger addition as a defensive player. She logged a fielding percentage of 1.000 on 79 chances last season, and that'll be huge with the Sooners having to replace key outfielders in Jayda Coleman and Rylie Boone.

Dayton becomes the second portal addition of the offseason, joining catcher Isabela Emerling from North Carolina. The Sooners have three open scholarships remaining.

