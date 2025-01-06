Sooners land versatile Oklahoma State transfer Kendal Daniels

Daniels — a native of Beggs, Oklahoma — arrived at Oklahoma State in 2021 as a consensus four-star recruit and the No. 1 overall player in the state, as well as the ninth-best linebacker in the class according to Rivals.

With recent departures over the last few weeks, linebacker had suddenly become a position of need for the Sooners. Landing a commitment from Daniels gives the program much-needed depth and experience.

The Sooners have landed a commitment from former Oklahoma State linebacker Kendal Daniels . The veteran defender has one year of eligibility remaining.

A few days after the transfer portal window closed, Oklahoma has made a splash once again.

Daniels redshirted his freshman year and then immediately saw a substantial role over the next three seasons. Daniels played 652 snaps as a redshirt freshman in 2022, per Pro Football Focus, and started five games, recording 71 tackles, seven tackles for loss, three interceptions and a forced fumble. He was named the Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year and second-team All-Big 12 by the league's coaches at the end of the year.

Daniels played a huge role in the Cowboys' success in 2023, when the program made the Big 12 Championship game en route to a 10-4 season. Daniels played 931 snaps and started all 14 games, recording 106 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

Despite the Cowboys finishing 3-9 this past season, Daniels still put together a solid season with 64 tackles while leading the team in both tackles for loss (11) and sacks (5.5).

Over his last three seasons, Daniels logged 2,298 snaps, 240 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks and five interceptions.

Daniels' addition is a huge for the Sooners. With Danny Stutsman graduating, and Lewis Carter and Dasan McCullough hitting the transfer portal, the Sooners have a significant lack of depth at linebacker. With his experience, Daniels should factor immediately into the Sooners' linebacker rotation alongside Kobie McKinzie and Kip Lewis.

However, the Cowboys also utilized Daniels quite a bit in coverage. He logged 448 snaps at safety and 483 snaps at corner over the past two seasons, per PFF, and that versatility could make him a perfect fit for the Sooners at cheetah position. Listed at 6-foot-4, Daniels has the size to line up in the box and the length to be useful in coverage.

