Sooners' late charge pays off, as they land four-star RB DeZephen Walker

It might have appeared that Oklahoma was too late to the game in offering four-star Peculiar (Mo.) RB DeZephen Walker last month.

Nobody relayed that message to DeMarco Murray, however.

Some six weeks after the Sooners threw their hat in the ring with the nation's No. 18 running back, Walker is pledged to Oklahoma. His father announced his commitment moments ago on social media, fresh off Walker's official visit in Norman over the weekend.

It's a remarkable, even stunning, recruiting win for Murray and OU. Walker had never been to campus before this past weekend, and had much greater familiarity with the other three finalists for his commitment. Nebraska, Kansas and Kansas State had all been prioritizing Walker for quite some time, and Oklahoma had to overcome obvious disadvantages in both the relational and geographical realms.