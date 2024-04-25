Oklahoma will lose a promising young piece of its defensive backfield ahead of the 2024 season as sophomore cornerback Jasiah Wagoner will enter the transfer portal following his second offseason with the Sooners.

Wagoner, a former four-star prospect out of Spanaway Lake (Wash.) High School was a member of the Sooners' 2023 recruiting class and showed promise early into his tenure in Norman.

Listed as the No. 4 player in the Evergreen State and the No. 41 player at his position in last year's cycle, Wagoner made up for a lack of prototypical size (5-foot-11, 178 pounds) with an aggressive mentality and edge.

Last summer, there was all kinds of buzz that Wagoner might be ready to contend for the starting corner spot opposite Woodi Washington. Unfortunately, that never came to fruition for the freshman as he missed much of the first half of the season due to injury.

In all, Wagoner appeared in seven games for Oklahoma in 2023, including each of their last five regular-season contests.

He tallied three tackles and two pass breakups on the year and was expected to be part of the Sooners' rotation in 2024.

With so many faces emerging for Oklahoma's secondary, Wagoner's decision to enter the portal would appear to be a casualty of competitive depth.

OU will still have plenty of options to roll with following Wagoner's exit, with names like Dez Malone, Kani Walker, and Jacobe Johnson standing out at cornerback this spring and Gentry Williams coming back from injury.