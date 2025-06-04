Oklahoma sophomore OF Maya Bland enters transfer portal

Oklahoma sophomore outfielder Maya Bland will enter the NCAA transfer portal, marking her exit from Norman after two seasons with the Sooners.

Standing at 5-foot-7, Bland bats left and throws right and hails from Ladera Ranch, California. She was a standout recruit from the OC Batbusters program and was ranked No. 11 in the 2023 class by Extra Inning Softball.

Bland contributed to Oklahoma's 2024 national championship team and their 2025 SEC regular-season title.

In the 2024 season, Bland appeared in 52 games, primarily as a pinch runner and defensive substitute, recording a .333 batting average, .444 on-base percentage, and .467 slugging percentage. She scored 15 runs and had 8 stolen bases, giving her the second-best success rate with 72.7%.

In 2025, Bland made seven starts and appeared in 39 games with 32 at-bats, maintaining a .250 batting average, .531 slugging percentage, and .455 on-base percentage, along with 3 home runs and 10 RBIs, including her biggest hit—a game-winning three-run home run at Devon Park in an 11-3 win against Oklahoma State on April 9.

Bland's departure opens up opportunities for other players in Oklahoma's outfield rotation. Her speed and versatility made her a valuable asset off the bench, and she is expected to attract interest from programs seeking an experienced and dynamic outfielder.