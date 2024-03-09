Both Texas and Oklahoma are likely to secure spots in the NCAA Tournament. Both teams faced injury concerns with their respective leading scorers leading up to the game. Javian McCollum of Oklahoma suffered a shoulder injury, resulting in his absence in the game against Cincinnati. Meanwhile, Dylan Disu of Texas was dealing with injuries following their recent loss to Baylor. Fortunately, both McCollum and Disu were available for this crucial matchup. With postseason aspirations in mind, the Sooners aimed to secure a resume-boosting win on the road against Texas.

It was a slow start to the game for the Sooners as they began 0-6 from behind the arc, finding themselves trailing 14-8 with less than 12 minutes remaining in the first half. Seeking offensive solutions, the Sooners even turned to Maks Klanjscek. Texas managed to take an 18-10 lead, but the Sooners quickly responded with a run, tying the game 20-20.

The first half became a game of runs, and Texas capitalized on one to establish a 33-26 lead. Foul trouble for both Sam Godwin and Luke Northweather created issues for the Sooners. Despite these challenges and occasional offensive struggles, Oklahoma entered halftime trailing by just 40-35. Rivaldo Soares led the way for the Sooners with 12 points, while Milos Uzan contributed 9 points. Disu proved challenging for the Sooners, amassing 12 points for Texas.

The Longhorns kicked off the second half with a formidable 8-0 run, establishing a 48-35 lead with 17:59 left to play. By the 14:32 mark, they further extended their advantage to 56-40. The Longhorns continued to dominate, holding a commanding 61-42 lead with 13:39 remaining. The second half began on a discouraging note for the Sooners, struggling against Texas's strong performance.

The Longhorns maintained their momentum, leading 72-51 with 9:04 left on the clock. The Sooners faced significant challenges on the offensive end, struggling to generate scoring opportunities and failing to contain Texas. Despite a late push from Le’Tre Darthard, who scored six consecutive points to narrow the deficit to 74-61 with 7:00 left, the Longhorns proved resilient. Although the Sooners managed to reduce the lead to eleven points at one point, the Longhorns ultimately secured a 94-80 victory. This result moves the Sooners to a 20-11 regular-season record with an 8-10 conference play standing.

Here are two takeaways and some notes following the loss.