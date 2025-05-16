OU softball: Sooners blank Boston to open Norman Regional

The Sooners loaded the bases later in the frame with three walks, then Tia Milloy forced a walk to bring a runner home and push the lead to seven runs.

That second inning gave the Sooners the separation they needed, the offense didn't stop there. Barker opened the third inning with a leadoff single, then found her way home after two throwing errors by the Terriers.

"It's timely hitting (that) wins you games," OU coach Patty Gasso said. "We had runners on base quite a bit, especially after the first inning... We were just really doing a good job of finding ways to move runners or score runners. I just felt like my arm was moving a lot (as the third base coach), which was a good thing."

The Sooners rode that momentum to an 8-0 win over the Terriers in five innings to open the Norman Regional at Love's Field.

The Sooners finished the second inning with five runs on five base hits, which effectively ended any chances for an upset bid by Boston U.

Hannah Coor hit an RBI single that scored two runs. Two batters later, Nelly McEnroe-Marinas followed with another RBI single that scored two more runs.

With both teams scoreless heading into the bottom of the frame, the Sooners snagged three consecutive base hits from Sydney Barker , Ailana Agbayani and Abby Dayton to load the bases. Isabela Emerling was hit by a pitch to force a runner home, which started the scoring.

That's what Boston U found out in the second inning Friday.

NORMAN — When Oklahoma strings hits together with runners on base, the results are deadly for opposing teams.

Corri Hicks delivered the knockout blow. She entered in the fifth inning for her first at-bat and immediately sailed a walk-off solo home run to centerfield to secure the run rule.

"The celebration was different," Gasso said of Hicks' home run. "It was louder. They were probably hitting her harder than she should've been pushed around. She's been waiting. She's got a body that is big and strong and it's just the inexperience. Just to give her that opportunity was huge for all of us, and her confidence especially. She did a good job behind the plate today too. I was watching.

"She's been working really hard to learn a few things and she's taken it on and you could see it show up in the game today as well. I was really pleased with that."

While the offense was humming early, Sam Landry battled through some early adversity. She walked to batters in the first inning, then allowed two singles in the top of the second inning. However, four strikeouts and a pair of popups helped Landry all four base runners.

Kierston Deal relieved Landry to open the fourth inning, surrendering one hit while striking out three batters in two innings.

"I don't know if (Landry) might have felt a little nerves, but she is not somebody that walks batters or hits batters very often," Gasso said. "I was really probably more in tune with (Deal), because she's really important to this program and to this pitching staff. And she had that look on her face of boss and calm and confident, and that was huge for us."

Barker — who got the start at first base instead of usual starter Cydney Sanders — picked up where she left off at the SEC Tournament, going 2-for-3 at the plate. McEnroe-Marinas and Coor each finished with a hit and two RBIs. Emerling and Tia Milloy added RBIs on bases-loaded walks.

With the win, the Sooners advance to take on California at 1 p.m. Saturday. The winner will play in the Norman Regional final on Sunday. California defeated Omaha, 1-0, in the first game of the Norman Regional on Friday.

"They're seasoned," Gasso said. "They're tough. They play a hard style of softball for sure. (It was a) pitching duel today, which is something we expected. Both teams had very good pitchers, so I didn't expect high-scoring game, but they're fearless.

"I've known (Cal head coach Chelsea Spencer) for awhile. She's just that baller type. She was that way in college. She was one of the best shortstops out there, and just hard-nosed and her players are just like that. They play fearless."

Not an OUInsider.com premium member? Sign up today to get loads of inside information on Oklahoma football, softball, basketball, and recruiting, all for just a few dollars a month. Click HERE to get started!

Follow us on Twitter @OUInsider and on Instagram @ouinsiderofficial!

Subscribe on YouTube by clicking here for daily video content on all things Oklahoma!