“Obviously very happy for the guys. They've been making progress and big steps,” head coach Lon Kruger said. “They were close at Baylor and close at Tech. And yet to beat a club like this, it was the next step. They figured it out today and made a lot of good plays for each other. I couldn't be more proud of them. They battled like crazy.

The Mountaineers came in ranked No. 13 nationally, but the NCAA had the Mountaineers as a No. 2 seed when the top 16 teams were released Saturday morning.

Oklahoma made the most of its chance Saturday in earning the biggest win of its season in a 69-59 victory against visiting West Virginia.

That’s the thing about February. That’s the thing about the Big 12 conference. If you feel like you’ve let one slip out of your grasp, you’re never far away from another opportunity.

“They're the most physical, unique club in the country in terms of those two big guys on the block. I thought Brady and Doo did a great job early and Kur came in and gave us a big lift. I couldn't be more pleased for these guys.”

The Sooners’ NCAA resume reads like a patented bubble team. A lot of quality losses with good but not great wins. Saturday was a great win and gives OU a little momentum heading into the second half of conference play.

After a two-week stretch of subpar numbers, Kristian Doolittle was back to being the best player on the floor once again. The senior scored 27 points (two shy of his career high) and had 12 rebounds. He set the tone early, and OU followed him the rest of the way.

“I would say playing with confidence,” Doolittle said. “If I was open, just shoot it regardless if I was going to make it or miss it. Just to have a next-shot mentality. I feel like that was in my head the past few games. But you know the confidence that the coaching staff and my teammates instill in me, I was able to come out here with a fresh mind.”

OU led 31-24 at halftime on a three-pointer by De’Vion Harmon as time expired, and the lead ballooned up to 18 points with six minutes left in the game.

West Virginia coach Bob Huggins said the team missed 22 shots from two feet and closer, and the Mountaineers only shot 31.6 percent for the game but took 27 more attempts (76-49) than the Sooners.

“I didn't (know that at all),” Doolittle said. “That's crazy. I've never seen ... that's like video-game numbers.”

Brady Manek had 11 points and eight rebounds, and the Sooners found a way to win despite committing 19 turnovers.

Notes

*The back-and-forth between starting Alondes Williams or De’Vion Harmon continued with Williams back in the starting five. The other trend continued as well with the one who comes off the bench being the most productive.

Harmon had eight points, four rebounds, four assists and just one turnover in 31 minutes.

*Backcourt mate Jamal Bieniemy had one of his most efficient games of the season. Dealing with WVU’s pressure defense for the better part of the game, he nine points with six rebounds and four assists and played a game-high 36 minutes.

“I thought they were really good,” Kruger said. “They did a good job there when we had the lead in the second half. I thought they managed that really well. And between that 8 and 2-minute mark especially. They weren't scoring a lot at the other end. I thought we good looks at the end. And a lot of that was because of Jamal and De'Vion out front. And they handled it well.”

*WVU is big and physical, no news there. But Manek and Doolittle were able to hold their own, and OU’s team rebounding and defense was about as good as it has been this season.

OU had a 42-41 rebounding edge and never WVU’s bigs get going. The toll came with Manek only being 4-of-14 from the field, but it’s all worth it.

“I mean, it's just pretty tough,” Manek said. “When you're battling guys, pushing guys, that are bigger on you, it tires you out. It makes the offensive end even more tiring. I just think me and Doo did a good job just trying to stay with them the whole time and force them to take bad shots. I think we did that.”

*OU returns to LNC on Wednesday night against Iowa State. The Cyclones blew out the Sooners in Ames last month.