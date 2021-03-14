Welcome back to the old Big 8 conference, or at least that’s what it’s going to feel like when Oklahoma begins play in the NCAA Tournament.

The Sooners, seeded No. 8 in the West region, will take on an old familiar foe in No. 9 seed Missouri, on Saturday in a first-round matchup.

OU is in the same quartet as No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga. The Zags will play the winner of a play-in game Thursday between Norfolk State and Appalachian State.

The time has not been set yet by the NCAA. The tournament will officially begin Friday this year instead of the usual Thursday morning start.

For OU, well, it made its bed in the last few weeks. In the initial release of the top 16 teams last month, OU was a No. 3 seed and No. 12 overall. Losers of five of their last six games, the Sooners have only beaten Iowa State (twice) in the last month and enter at 15-10 overall.

“We had the opportunity down the stretch to put ourselves in a higher seed, for sure, and we didn’t do that with the losses in the last two weeks of the season, especially,” head coach Lon Kruger said. “The opportunity was there. We didn’t get that done. But still, being in the tournament, everyone has a chance now. We’re excited, know how tough Missouri is going to be. I know the guys will be excited to play.”