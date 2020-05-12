Sooners Most Wanted
Oklahoma is in on a huge number of elite recruits around the country for the 2020 class but it can be tough to differentiate where the biggest focus lies. As such we're going to try and take our be...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news