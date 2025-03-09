Sooners move to 14-1 on the year with a series sweep of Sam Houston State

Whatever the Sooners lacked earlier this week in their road trip to Dallas, they found it again with a return to L. Dale Mitchell Park.

After taking their first (and thus far only) loss of the 2025 season on Tuesday night at Dallas Baptist, the Sooners rebounded with a flourish, clinching a sweep of Sam Houston State with a pair of victories in Sunday's doubleheader. On the heels of the 11-0 run-rule loss to DBU, Oklahoma had eked out a 6-5 win in the first game of the series with the Bearkats. They didn't have to sweat quite as hard on Sunday to complete the sweep.

In the front end of the twin bill, Oklahoma sent hulking left-hander Cam Johnson to the mound, and the LSU transfer responded with another solid start. He worked five innings of two-run ball, striking out eight hitters while allowing just four hits and a pair of walks. Johnson departed the game with a 4-2 lead thanks to a first-inning passed ball that scored OU leadoff hitter Jason Walk, as well as a three run third inning that included a Jaxon Willits solo homer, an RBI double from Easton Carmichael and an ensuing sac fly from Sam Christiansen.

Dayton Tockey and Dawson Willis broke the game open for Oklahoma in the bottom of the sixth, lacing back-to-back RBI doubles to stretch the lead to 6-2. Though the Bearkats inched closer with a seventh-inning run off reliever Michael Catalano, Willis got the run back in the eighth with a towering homer to left, his first four-bagger as a Sooner. Right-hander Reid Hensley earned a four-out save, as he quashed any hopes of a SHSU rally by stranding two baserunners in the eighth and working around a pair of walks in a scoreless ninth. It was the first save of the season for Hensley, as Johnson (2-0) picked up his second win and Bearkats starter Devin Bennett was charged with the loss.

Despite a first-inning sac fly from Willits in the back half of the doubleheader, Oklahoma fell behind 5-1 in the early innings as SHSU roughed up Malachi Witherspoon. The Bearkats got a run in the second, two more in the third and another two in the fourth, eventually chasing Witherspoon early. In his 3.2 innings of work, the righty allowed a season-high five earned runs on five hits and four walks. But the Oklahoma bats wasted no time in digging out of the hole... and then some. Scott Mudler and Willis logged one-out RBI hits in the bottom of the fourth, and Walk followed suit with a two-run single of his own to tie the game. OU wasn't done, as Carmichael notched a go-ahead RBI single and Willits chased another run home with an RBI groundout. Sam Christiansen, who had led off the inning, capped the seven-run surge with an RBI single up the middle to score Carmichael. In all, the Sooners sent eleven hitters to the plate and scored runs off three different Bearkat pitchers in their explosive fourth frame, and led 8-5 when the dust settled.

Sam Houston State got within a run in the sixth, scoring a pair off reliever Jason Bodin. But closer Dylan Crooks came in to put out the fire, recording the final out of the frame and stranding runners on the corners. Carmichael gave Oklahoma insurance in the bottom of the inning with a solo home run, and Crooks worked a scoreless seventh to wrap up the abbreviated contest (the second game of a Sunday doubleheader only lasts seven innings, as opposed to the traditional nine). Gavyn Jones (1-0), who had logged four outs in relief of Witherspoon, picked up the decision for the first victory of his Oklahoma career, while the save marked the fifth of the year for Crooks. SHSU's Zak Johnson took the loss on the mound.

Next up for the Sooners is a midweek home tilt with Louisiana Tech, as the Bulldogs will visit L. Dale Mitchell Park on Wednesday. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.