Sooners move up in latest AP Poll following win at Auburn

The Sooners have moved up two spots in the latest AP Poll, landing at No. 21 on Sunday.

Oklahoma is already seeing the benefits of Saturday's improbable victory over Auburn.

The Sooners weren't the only team that moved. Alabama overtook Texas for the No. 1 spot following their 41-34 win over Georgia, while the Longhorns dropped to No. 2 after a 35-13 win over Mississippi State. The Bulldogs fell to No. 5.

Rounding out the SEC is Missouri at No. 9, Ole Miss at No. 12 and LSU at No. 13.

The Sooners were likely in danger of falling completely outside the AP Top 25 on Saturday, when they trailed Auburn 21-10 with 10 minutes to go. But the Sooners rattled off 17 unanswered points to win the game, fueled by highlight plays from Michael Hawkins and a 63-yard pick six from Kip Lewis.

With both the Sooners (4-1, 1-1 SEC) and the Longhorns (5-0, 1-0 SEC) both heading into a bye, it appears Texas will be the No. 2 team in the country when the Red River Rivalry takes place on Oct. 12.

