That was a blow last week for the Oklahoma defense when it was announced defensive tackle Jordan Kelley and linebacker Caleb Kelly will both be out indefinitely with lower-body injuries.

Caleb Kelly and Jordan Kelly both sustained "lower body" injuries that will require surgery (Jordan Kelly already had surgery) and both will miss extended periods of time according to OU. Lincoln Riley doesn't rule out possibility of both returning at some point next season.

Jordan Kelley has already his surgery, while Caleb Kelly’s injury is going to require surgery. For a program trying to restore its defensive reputation, it’s a hit.

“It's a really tough deal for both Caleb and Jordan," said head coach Lincoln Riley in a statement. “I guess if there’s a silver lining it’s the timing of the injuries with them occurring five months before the season. I know they'll work their tails off to get back to the field as quickly as possible, and we'll be there with them every step of the way.”

Jordan Kelley played in two games last season and is a redshirt freshman. There had been some whispers about how well he was doing in climbing up the depth chart. There’s still time for him to make an impact.

But Caleb Kelly? He was expected to be one of the team leaders. Moving from outside (SAM) to inside (WILL), he was comfortable at his linebacker spot.

Not only comfortable, but somebody with loads of experience and someone who has proven he can deal with pretty much anything.

“The one thing with Caleb, he's had such an unusual career here playing different positions,” said first-year inside linebackers coach Brian Odom earlier this spring. “He is one of the best human beings you're ever going to meet. And that's really kind of the difference on that guy, and we've got a room full of guys that are character guys like that. But Caleb brings a unique aspect to that room that he's very mature. He's weathered the storm.”

As Kelley weathers yet another storm, the defense will have to turn to a new face to become the answer at the WILL position.

Where there’s a WILL, you’re going to have to find a way.

“Brian Mead is a guy that's come on and he's a very intellectual kid and he's going to get lined up and he's going to know his spot,” said Odom two weeks ago. “He's going to play extremely hard. And DaShaun (White) is doing a great job. He's as instinctive as anybody that I've been around.

“Levi (Draper) and Brian Asamoah, those guys have done an outstanding job. I'm thrilled to have them there. They're great kids. They come to work every day. We've got a long ways to go. There's ain't no doubt. I'm excited as hell to be to be working with them.”

That was before Kelly’s injury. With Kelly sidelined, here are some names to be on the watch for this weekend and beyond.

DaShaun White

The door is opened for White to make his mark. He saw a lot of time on special teams and spot-duty in limited action as MIKE linebacker whenever Kenneth Murray was banged up or had an equipment issue. If Murray is still locking down the MIKE spot, perhaps the best move is slide White to the WILL spot and letting him shine.

Ryan Jones

Jones looks to be the No. 1 guy at the SAM position, but it’s not a spot that is always going to play a vital role in an Alex Grinch-led defense. If you still feel Jones is among your best 11 defensive players, then find a way to have him be on the field more often. He’s juggled a lot of roles from receiver to safety to outside backer, this would just be another one to go inside.

Levi Draper

Now a redshirt sophomore, it’s almost reaching sink or swim time when it comes to Draper. He’s saying all the right things, and a lot of OU fans remember his top-notch outing in last year’s spring game. For whatever reason, the OU experience hasn’t been what most thought it would have been for Draper so far. This could be his chance.

Bryan Mead

There are going to be some OU fans wondering who, but the fact of the matter is Mead was the backup WILL last season whenever Curtis Bolton needed a breather or was banged up. As Odom said, what Mead is going to bring is consistency. He might not wow the average football fan, but he knows 100 percent what his role and responsibilities are.

Brian Asamoah

The wild card. It does feel like it’s too early for Asamoah to make this sort of leap, but what spring has shown is that he has put a lot of time in the weight room to prepare himself for this type of opportunity if it indeed can arrive. Didn’t see any action as a true freshman but should get a lot more reps to give a better indicator of where he stands.