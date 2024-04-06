AUSTIN, Texas — Based on how the game started, it appeared Oklahoma was primed for a huge offensive day on Saturday.

Jayda Coleman got things started with a single to right field on the first pitch of the game. Then Kasidi Pickering followed it with a double, and Tiare Jennings hit a single that scored pinch runner Maya Bland to give the Sooners an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first.

However, that was the only run the Sooners put on the board.

The Sooners held onto that lead until the fourth inning, when back-to-back doubles from Viviana Martinez and Katie Stewart pushed the Longhorns' lead to 2-1. That score held going into the top of the seventh.

With one last opportunity, Kinzie Hansen finally got the Sooners on base with a two-out single up the middle. Rylie Boone then hit a double to right field, and Bland — pitch running for Hansen — sprinted to the plate for the tying run.

But Texas catcher Reese Atwood snagged it from the outfield just in time to tag Bland for the final out. That was the final play, as the Longhorns secured a 2-1 win at Red & Charline McCombs Field.

With the Sooners winning Friday's game 5-0, the winner of Sunday's game (1 p.m.) will decide the series.

Gasso asked for a challenge at the plate, contesting that Atwood obstructed Bland's path to the plate. But the call stood, putting the finishing touches on just the Sooners' second loss of the season.

:Great game. It was exciting for fans, exciting for TV, some good plays, great plays, on both sides," Gasso said. "The environment was fabulous and to be quite honest with you, I feel honored that teams are so excited when they bear us. It's just an honor to be honest. So Texas played fantastic, (Texas pitcher Citlaly Gutierrez was outstanding. We missed a few opportunities.

"Too many 1-2-3 innings that we had going on offensively and Texas had timely hitting. They did a lot of really good things right, good enough to win."

Gasso's right. The Sooners struggled with Gutierrez for much of the night. The offense finished with six hits but only recorded one between the second and sixth innings, and the Sooners were only walked once.

"Gutierrez had a great game," Hansen said. "She's a great pitcher. She did a great job spreading out timing with her little offspeed (pitches) and coming inside with that fastball, she did a great job. They called a great game pitch-calling wise. We didn't make adjustments fast enough, which is very uncharacteristic for our lineup so we definitely are reaping the consequences of that but I'm excited to see what it looks like going forward because whenever this does happen, our adjustments are much more efficient."