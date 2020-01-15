The recruiting dead period ends later this week, meaning Oklahoma can try to finalize the 2020 class. Junior day is Sunday, meaning the Sooners will start looking to build the 2021 crop. But when you’re as good as Lubbock (Texas) Cooper linebacker Kobie McKinzie, you make an exception for 2022. McKinzie becomes OU’s first commitment for the 2022, announcing via social media Wednesday morning.

McKinzie and his family have been frequent visitors to Norman in the last 12 months. There’s no doubt the Sooners have been the leader for a while, and when you know, you know for the one-time former Texas Tech pledge. “Kobie has a fantastic relationship with Coach Odom,” his father said on SoonerScoop.com “The majority of his why in regards to attending OU is to play for Brian Odom. Kenneth Murray's comments about Coach Odom after the season ended were huge for Kobie. “At the end of the day, this whole deal is about people. Every single person we've encountered at OU has been top notch.”