Sooners on the board in '22
The recruiting dead period ends later this week, meaning Oklahoma can try to finalize the 2020 class. Junior day is Sunday, meaning the Sooners will start looking to build the 2021 crop.
But when you’re as good as Lubbock (Texas) Cooper linebacker Kobie McKinzie, you make an exception for 2022. McKinzie becomes OU’s first commitment for the 2022, announcing via social media Wednesday morning.
Committed 1000% @806hssc @FootballLCP @LincolnRiley pic.twitter.com/Se6wqXpZtQ— kobie (@kobiemckinzie26) January 15, 2020
McKinzie and his family have been frequent visitors to Norman in the last 12 months. There’s no doubt the Sooners have been the leader for a while, and when you know, you know for the one-time former Texas Tech pledge.
“Kobie has a fantastic relationship with Coach Odom,” his father said on SoonerScoop.com “The majority of his why in regards to attending OU is to play for Brian Odom. Kenneth Murray's comments about Coach Odom after the season ended were huge for Kobie.
“At the end of the day, this whole deal is about people. Every single person we've encountered at OU has been top notch.”
Rivals hasn’t ranked any 2022 prospects yet, but McKinzie’s offer sheet and his level of play suggest he’ll be squarely in the Rivals 100 and making a bid for five-star status.
McKinzie’s father also said the family won’t be able to attend junior day this weekend but will certainly be back in Norman for the Red-White game this spring.
Their first visit was in June and only had Odom and recruiting director Annie Hanson around, but his father said they still made it special. Things only got better coming back for the #ChampUBBQ in July and seeing two games in Norman for the 2019 season.
“The opportunity to send him to a school like OU and to be coached and loved by those people is amazing,” his father said.