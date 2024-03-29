Oklahoma's offense never allowed Kansas' pitching staff to get comfortable.

Jayda Coleman opened the game with a leadoff home run to left field against KU pitcher Katie Brooks, which fueled a first inning that included three runs and four hits. After the Sooners opened the second inning by loading the bases with zero walks, Kansas inserted Lizzy Ludwig into the circle.

The Sooners responded by scoring back-to-back runs on bases-loaded walks. By the end of the second inning, they led 11-0 on eight hits and six walks.

The Jayhawks rotated four pitchers into the circle but none could slow the Sooners' offense down, as they coasted to a 17-0 win on Friday in Lawrence to secure the series victory.

The 17 runs ties a season high for the Sooners. They beat the Jayhawks 6-1 on Thursday.

Here's a look at some notes and takeaways from the game: