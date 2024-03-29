Sooners overwhelm Kansas, secure series victory
Oklahoma's offense never allowed Kansas' pitching staff to get comfortable.
Jayda Coleman opened the game with a leadoff home run to left field against KU pitcher Katie Brooks, which fueled a first inning that included three runs and four hits. After the Sooners opened the second inning by loading the bases with zero walks, Kansas inserted Lizzy Ludwig into the circle.
The Sooners responded by scoring back-to-back runs on bases-loaded walks. By the end of the second inning, they led 11-0 on eight hits and six walks.
The Jayhawks rotated four pitchers into the circle but none could slow the Sooners' offense down, as they coasted to a 17-0 win on Friday in Lawrence to secure the series victory.
The 17 runs ties a season high for the Sooners. They beat the Jayhawks 6-1 on Thursday.
Here's a look at some notes and takeaways from the game:
Notes
— Coleman added a two-run home run in the fourth inning, marking her third and final hit of the day. She is now tied for seventh all time in career home runs by any player.
Coleman was also walked three times, giving her a team-high 27 for the season.
— Tiare Jennings and Alyssa Brito each had a home run. Jennings also hit one on Thursday. Jennings and Brito lead the team in home runs with 14 and 13, respectively.
— Nine different players combined for 15 hits and 17 RBIs, with Coleman, Brito, Jennings, Alynah Torres and Rylie Boone each recording two. The Sooners were walked 13 times, marking a new season high.
— Nicole May was nearly flawless in the circle, allowing just one hit and no runs in 3.1 innings. SJ Geurin got some time in the circle in relief.
Between May and Kelly Maxwell, who started on Thursday, the Sooners' two starting pitchers this weekend have allowed just one run and two hits in 10.1 innings.
— Rylie Ludlam continues to start at catcher, but Kinzie Hansen is clearly inching towards a full return. After seeing limited action on Thursday, she saw two more at-bats on Friday and finished with one run and a hit.
— Torres, who continues to hit the ball as well as anyone, started at second base before eventually seeing time at first base as her versatility continues to be on display.
— Up next: The Sooners (33-1, 11-0 Big 12) wrap up the series at noon on Saturday (ESPN+).