The state of Oklahoma boasts two blue-chip defensive end prospects in the class of 2025.

And both of them are taking their talents to Norman.

The Sooners had long held a pledge from four-star Wagoner (Okla.) DE Alex Shieldnight, but Miguel Chavis has now completed the in-state sweep with the highly anticipated addition of four-star Weatherford (Okla.) talent CJ Nickson. The 6-foot-5, 216-pound phenom is the eighteenth verbal commit of the 2025 cycle for Oklahoma.

"They have been on me since the start," Nickson told OUInsider's Brandon Drumm of his decision. "Coach [Brent] Venables and Coach [Miguel] Chavis have believed in me to be a good football player. They stuck with me through it all, even [with] me wanting to play basketball in college.”

The Sooners beat out Oklahoma State for Nickson's pledge; he had taken an official visit to Stillwater on June 7. Shortly thereafter, he announced that the Sooners and Cowboys comprised his top two. A two-sport star who has earned Power 4 hoops offers, Nickson intends to play both basketball and football at OU. He's spoken with Porter Moser's staff and has an open invitation to hit the hardwood for the crimson and cream.

“Last week I was able to talk with Coach Clay [Custer]," said Nickson. "He told me I had a spot with them on their roster no matter what. I know it won’t be a scholarship; that is with football. But they want me to play with them.”

Nickson had been a regular in Norman throughout the 2023 season, as he attended nearly every one of Oklahoma's home games. Even so, he never publicly announced a commitment date or gave the indication that his recruitment was close to wrapping up. But the ChampU BBQ provided the perfect juncture for Nickson to lock in with Chavis and Oklahoma, and he's now the latest member of the Sooners' top-five 2025 recruiting class. He and Shieldnight form the core of a strong defensive ends class for Miguel Chavis, and the expectation is that Oklahoma will soon add three-star DE Kade Pietrzak to the fold.

“We talk about everything," Nickson said of Chavis. "He is awesome. It’s not just about football, either. We have a great relationship.”

The Sooners now hold commitments from six of the state's top ten prospects in Nickson, Shieldnight, Trystan Haynes, Elijah Thomas, Trynae Washington and Marcus James.