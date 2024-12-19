Sooners pick up former Western Carolina tackle Derek Simmons

Oklahoma has landed its second offensive line of the transfer portal cycle.

Former Western Carolina tackle Derek Simmons has committed to the Sooners on Wednesday. He joins Stanford's Luke Baklenko as the transfer offensive linemen to commit to the program.

Simmons will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Simmons began his collegiate career at Tusculum University in Tennessee in 2020 before transferring to Abilene Christian in 2021. He joined Western Carolina in 2022 but sat out that season due to NCAA Transfer rules.

Simmons started the first six games of the 2023 campaign before suffering an ACL injury that kept him out for the rest of the year. He recovered to start nine games this season and logged 612 snaps, per Pro Football Focus.

He's primarily played at left tackle, playing 62% of his snaps there this season. However, he has shown the ability to play other decisions — he played 31% of his snaps at right tackle and he played 36 snaps at right guard. He finished with the highest PFF grade on the offense (78.8).

Upon joining the Sooners, Simmons will likely compete with Logan Howland at the left tackle spot this spring.

