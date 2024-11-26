Sooners piling up SEC accolades after 24-3 beatdown of Alabama

It was a historic weekend in Norman, as the hometown Oklahoma Sooners defended their territory against an invading Crimson wave, or Tide, rather, with a resounding 24-3 victory that was even more lopsided than the score might indicate. Despite leaving ten first-quarter points on the board, Oklahoma was able to weather the early storm and completely dominate Kalen DeBoer's squad, outrushing the Tide 257 to 70 on the ground and winning the time of possession, 34:11 to 25:49. The Sooners' defense forced three turnovers, while the offense produced not one but two 100-yard rushers in Jackson Arnold (25 CAR, 131 YDS) and Xavier Robinson (18 CAR, 107 YDS, 2 TD). The aftermath of such a performance left Owen Field looking like ground zero of the biggest party on campus but has also seen the Sooners land a bevy of awards from around the country, according to a press release from the university.

SEC Freshman of the Week - Xavier Robinson

"Robinson, from Yukon, Okla., rushed 18 times for 107 yards and two TDs (all career highs) and caught a career-high four passes for 20 yards to pace Oklahoma's offense on Saturday," the release reads. "Playing in just his fifth career game (third in which he registered a carry), he averaged 5.9 yards per rush against an Alabama defense that entered the game permitting 3.6 yards per run on the season. Robinson rushed for 40 yards on his first carry of the game, his longest run of the season and the second longest by an OU running back this year. His touchdowns came from 18 yards (gave OU a 10-3 lead in the second quarter) and 1 yard (17-3 lead in the third quarter). His effort helped the Sooners maintain a 34:11 to 25:49 advantage in time of possession, and his 3-yard rush on fourth-and-2 with 2:00 minutes remaining allowed OU to run out the clock for its first home win over an AP top-10 opponent when unranked since 1990."

SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week - Febechi Nwaiwu

"Nwaiwu, a Coppell, Texas, product, was Oklahoma's highest-graded offensive lineman by the OU coaching staff in the Sooners' win over Alabama, helping pave the way for an offensive attack that finished with 257 rushing yards. It was the most rushing yards allowed by the Crimson Tide in 26 games and just the ninth game in the last 20 seasons it surrendered at least 250 rushing yards. Nwaiwu and his offensive linemates helped the Sooners become just the fifth team going back to at least 1996 to have two players each rush for at least 100 yards against Alabama. OU surrendered just one sack and did not allow a tackle for loss until the 3:56 mark of the third quarter."

SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week - R Mason Thomas

"Thomas registered three tackles, including 1.5 for loss and 1.0 sack while adding two QB hurries (one directly leading to an interception) in Oklahoma's defensively dominant win. On one of his hurries, he hit the arm of the quarterback, causing the ball to fly into the air and be intercepted by teammate Woodi Washington. Thomas' play helped spur an OU defense that kept Alabama from scoring a touchdown for the first time since 2011 and that held the Crimson Tide to its fewest points since 2004 and its fewest offensive yards (234) since 2014. Thomas, a Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., product, leads OU and ranks fifth in the SEC with 8.0 sacks and 12th with his 10.5 tackles for loss (both career highs)."