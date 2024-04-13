Sooners pull away from BYU in Game 3, clinch series
NORMAN — After Friday's stunning loss to BYU on Friday, which put the series up for grabs, Patty Gasso had question for her team.
How would the Sooners respond?
That really became the focus particularly as the Sooners faced adversity early on Saturday.
OU opened the game with a run in the first inning thanks to a BYU error, but the Cougars battled back with a solo home run from Maddie Udall in the second inning. The Sooners didn't score in the bottom of the frame, and left two runners on base, keeping the game at a 1-1 tie heading into the third.
But gradually, the Sooners pulled away.
It started in the bottom of the third, when Alyssa Brito hit a two-RBI single that push the lead to 3-1. It was again Brito that pushed things forward in the fifth inning with a two-run home run, which helped the Sooners add four total runs in the frame.
The Cougars attempted a late rally with two runs in the top of the seventh, but it wasn't enough as the Sooners secured a 7-3 win at Love's field, clinching the series.
It wasn't a dominant, explosive offensive game for the Sooners, but it was a much-needed bounce back after Friday's 9-4 loss. Getting back on the right track was the message from the team's seniors heading into Saturday.
“I just think we kinda came to a conclusion of really stepping in and saying, ‘Who are we? Who do we want to be this year?’" Brito said. "I think that doesn’t need to be a pressure or anything like that, because we’ve been in these situations before. I think just the comment on knowing who we were and knowing each other and I think fighting for the person right next to you is important... Be in it every single pitch. Celebrate the little things and come together as one.
"I think that’s gonna keep us grounded. That was just kinda the message, and I think the overall mentality moving into today was how are we going to fight back in this.”
Here's a few notes and takeaways from the game:
NOTES
— After throwing on Thursday, Kelly Maxwell got the start in the circle, marking the second-consecutive weekend that she was called to start games one and three.
Maxwell went all seven innings and had some ups and downs, which included surrendering that solo home run in the first inning. But she responded by surrendering just two hits between the second and sixth innings.
She surrendered a two-run home run in the seventh inning, but she threw two strikeouts to secure the win. She allowed six hits and three runs while striking out six batters.
"I’m really proud of her," Gasso said. "There were times when I didn’t know if she was feeling her best. Elite athletes just let that go. They don’t let it be an excuse. Kept getting after it and getting after it. I’m proud of that, great accomplishment for Kelly. The team stepped up for that. They heard about it later in the game and responded immediately."
— Kinzie Hansen continues to hit the ball well since returning from injury. She went just one for four on Saturday but has now logged a hit in 10-straight games.
Gasso said Hansen has been particularly "focused" since returning.
"Sometimes when you are out and you are just really crushed that you’re not in helping your team, when you get the opportunity to come back all you want to do is make it right," Gasso said. "And so you get a different perspective when you’re sitting out for two or three weeks. And kudos to Riley Ludlam who’s been absolutely outstanding. And it’s allowed Hansen to come back at the right time, not too quick. And today she had a little something in her knee or maybe it was last night. It was uncomfortable there for a second and I just wanted to get her off her feet. She needs that.
"Catchers do a lot of work back there so to tag team those guys were great and I think Hansen’s just so happy to be back with her team and contributing."
— Despite the Sooners' 10 hits and seven runs, they again left 11 base runners stranded for the second game in a row. That'll be an area of emphasis moving forward.
"We’re getting on, but we left 11 runners on base. That’s too much for this team," Gasso said. "But we’re getting on base, so we can be encouraged by that. We’re going to fix that. I’m certain of that."
— It was senior day for Rylie Boone, who went one for three and was walked.
— With the win, the Sooners avoided losing two conference series in the same season for the first time since 2006.
— Up next: The Sooners (38-4, 15-3 Big 12) return to action against Tulsa at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.