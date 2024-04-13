NORMAN — After Friday's stunning loss to BYU on Friday, which put the series up for grabs, Patty Gasso had question for her team.

How would the Sooners respond?

That really became the focus particularly as the Sooners faced adversity early on Saturday.

OU opened the game with a run in the first inning thanks to a BYU error, but the Cougars battled back with a solo home run from Maddie Udall in the second inning. The Sooners didn't score in the bottom of the frame, and left two runners on base, keeping the game at a 1-1 tie heading into the third.

But gradually, the Sooners pulled away.

It started in the bottom of the third, when Alyssa Brito hit a two-RBI single that push the lead to 3-1. It was again Brito that pushed things forward in the fifth inning with a two-run home run, which helped the Sooners add four total runs in the frame.

The Cougars attempted a late rally with two runs in the top of the seventh, but it wasn't enough as the Sooners secured a 7-3 win at Love's field, clinching the series.

It wasn't a dominant, explosive offensive game for the Sooners, but it was a much-needed bounce back after Friday's 9-4 loss. Getting back on the right track was the message from the team's seniors heading into Saturday.

“I just think we kinda came to a conclusion of really stepping in and saying, ‘Who are we? Who do we want to be this year?’" Brito said. "I think that doesn’t need to be a pressure or anything like that, because we’ve been in these situations before. I think just the comment on knowing who we were and knowing each other and I think fighting for the person right next to you is important... Be in it every single pitch. Celebrate the little things and come together as one.

"I think that’s gonna keep us grounded. That was just kinda the message, and I think the overall mentality moving into today was how are we going to fight back in this.”

Here's a few notes and takeaways from the game: