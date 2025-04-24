Sooners QB Cole Gonzales hits the portal

An Oklahoma quarterback has hit the transfer portal before his career could really begin.

Cole Gonzales is entering the portal after just a spring season in Norman. Gonzales will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Gonzales was one of the Sooners' first portal additions in the winter window, committing on Christmas Day. Gonzales joined the Sooners after three seasons at Western Carolina.

Gonzales earned the full-time starting job as a true sophomore before excelling as a junior. He threw for 2,543 yards, 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 62% of his passes before missing the final four games of the season with an injury.

Gonzales joined the Sooners a few days after they landed John Mateer, who was projected to immediately earn the starting job. He looked to compete with Michael Hawkins Jr. for the back-up job through the course of the spring, though he earned third-team reps for most of practices.

However, Gonzales will now look to spend his final season of eligibility elsewhere.

With Gonzales out, the Sooners are down to three scholarship quarterbacks: Mateer, Hawkins and true freshman Jett Niu.

The spring portal window closes on Friday.

