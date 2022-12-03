Sooners' QB room in rebuild mode
There were a number of players from Oklahoma who announced their intention Friday to hit the transfer portal when it opens Monday, but Saturday was the first big blow.
True freshman quarterback Nick Evers became the latest Sooner to do so, letting the world know Saturday morning that he will also be leaving Norman.
Evers appeared in one game this season, seeing mop-up duty time during OU’s 49-0 defeat to Texas in October.
When head coach Brent Venables was asked about the portal a few weeks ago, he said quarterback wasn’t going to be a concern. But back-to-back days of losing a quarterback might obviously change things.
“And again, you know, I think our roster would probably need a couple of spots,” said Venables on Nov. 15. “We'll just see how everything goes. But I just want to say, you just look back at it — we don't need a quarterback, OK? That's how I feel.”
Evers announced Saturday, while walk-on Ralph Rucker had done the same thing Friday afternoon.
Friday was a busy one for OU with defensive back Kendall Dennis and defensive lineman Alton Tarber also saying they’re going to hit the portal.
Before that, it was defensive backs Joshua Eaton and Jordan Mukes and wide receiver Theo Wease earlier in the week.
Evers was a major last-minute addition for Venables and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby heading into last year’s early signing period. With less than two weeks to try to form a 2022 class, it felt like the Sooners had pulled off a steal in getting Evers, a legitimate Rivals 250 prospect.
He enrolled early and always had the mindset of someone who anticipated and welcomed a redshirt season in 2022 and that was guaranteed. But somewhere along the way, things went sideways, and now Evers is looking for a new home. And OU might be looking for another quarterback.