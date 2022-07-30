Sooners ready to hit Europe

It might have felt like there wasn’t an offseason because of the transfer portal, but Oklahoma basketball head coach Porter Moser and the Sooners can breathe just a bit.

And have a little fun, too.

The Sooners are set to visit Europe from Aug. 2-12, starting in Barcelona (Spain) and finishing in Paris (France) and playing three games in between all the other off-court experiences they’ll have.

“One, the cultural aspect of it to be able to go over there and see a different culture,” Moser said. “You never know. I did a trip when I was in college, went to Italy. My former teammates still talk about it. It’s just a different cultural experience some of the things we’re going to do when we’re over there. We’re going to go to Normandy. I can’t wait to do that and talk to them about that.

“Two, you have to become closer. You travel overseas and spend 10 days together, to get to know each other better and get closer as a team. I think that’s going to be great. To see where you’re at and play three games over there.

“I really don’t know the competition. It’s always hit or miss. I’ve had some games where we’ve blown teams out and some where we’ve gotten drilled. You really don’t know until you get there. They’re still games. With so many new guys and veterans, a chance to get a feel of where you’re at. A trip like this there are so many benefits.”

Moser said he is most excited about the trip to Normandy, but there are so many places they’re going to visit where there is no wrong answer.

Sherfield in, still waiting on Bamisile

Switching to on the court matters, OU did recently receive some good news in learning the transfer waiver for guard Grant Sherfield has been approved.

Sherfield and guard Joe Bamisile are two-time transfers, so each of them needed a waiver. Bamisile’s waiver appeal has been sent in by OU, now just waiting to hear what the NCAA says.

Regardless, Bamisile will be competing in Europe, and multiple sources have said OU feels very confident about the waiver possibility for Bamisile.

“Grant is elite off ball screens,” Moser said. “The thing about it is he gives you a scoring threat from the point, but he also gives you – he was like fourth or fifth in the country in assists. He can do both. Elite at reads with defense. Really creates some offense off ball screens.

“Joe Bamisile – athletic scorer than can put the ball in the hole. He can knock down threes, can slash. He gives you an older guy who knows how to score. He averaged 16 points in the A-10.”

Welcome back, Humphrey

It wasn’t just players where Moser had to put in that work in building a roster, but the coaching staff. OU hit a massive home run with the hiring of Ryan Humphrey, bringing the former Tulsa Booker T. Washington and OU star back home after years of being an assistant at Notre Dame.

“He’s from Oklahoma. Loves the state. You obviously want to recruit the state. For Hump, he’s been at Notre Dame with Mike Brey. Been at a high level. Like he says, he can tell a recruit I’ve been at every level you want to be at. I’ve been a McDonald’s All-American. I’ve been an NBA Draft pick. Been in the NBA. Been overseas. Lot of experience that he’s bringing to the floor and I love the fact that he’s from Oklahoma.”

You understand why Moser would want the Oklahoma connection with Humphrey, but where did the link between Moser and Humphrey begin?

Tony Barone, who coached Moser at Creighton and Humphrey with the Memphis Grizzlies. Moser and Humphrey got to know each other in the last several years.

“I remember my son, Ben, I think as a 6th or 7th grader went to Notre Dame camp,” Moser said. “And Hump sent me a picture with him and my son as like a sixth grader. And then when Hump was coming after the job, he sent me that same picture. He saved that picture. As everyone from Oklahoma that knows Ryan, he’s just a first-class human being. I think he’s going to bring a lot to our staff.”

OU also hired Matt Brady as an assistant, who has more than 30 years coaching, including years as a head coach and most recently as an assistant at Maryland.

Schroeder, Keita out for trip

The Sooners will be a little undermanned for the two-week trip as freshman Benny Schroeder and transfer Yaya Keita both will not be participating.

Schroeder and Keita have been with the team since June, but neither has been able to do any on-court stuff as they recover from meniscus injuries.

Moser said he’s hopeful both will be ready by September and has no worries about either not being healthy for preseason camp and the season.

When they return, OU will have 12 scholarship players, leaving room for one more. Will it be filled? We’ll all find out together.

“You never know, never know. Trust me,” Moser said. “Every day we’re looking, never know. Whether it’s overseas or someone late came into the portal through graduation. Always, every day, thinking. I’m not going to waste it. if something arises that I think will benefit our program, we’ll use it.”

The five returners

It’s not an entirely new team as OU brings back five guys in Tanner Groves, Jacob Groves, Jalen Hill, C.J. Noland and Bijan Cortes.

They’ve got a year under their belt in terms of building the culture and showing the newcomers why this matters, that matters and things of that nature.

“I talk to those guys about leadership. Leadership is a transfer of belief,” Moser said. “Those guys have got to transfer that belief to the new guys. Like hey, all this little stuff matters in our team defense. All this matters. Everything we do in practice matters. And that’s a transfer of belief. Last year, it was hard to have a leader because everybody was new. Now we’re trying to have these five guys step up and be leaders this summer. I think they’ve really embraced it.”

Moser said the changes he has seen is Tanner Groves go from 228 pounds to 244. He believes Jacob Groves is actually taller than Tanner now. Hill has worked to transform his body even more. And the biggest difference might be the physical and mental side for Cortes and Noland, as they fully understand what it’s going to take to be successful as sophomores.

The freshmen

Schroeder can’t play this month, but the other three freshmen are good to go in guards Milos Uzan, Otega Oweh and center Luke Northweather.

“Milos is terrific, really like him,” Moser said. “He’s a taller point guard, has a great feel. He can really pass, can get downhill. Otega Oweh does not have a freshman body if you look at him. He has a college-built body right now. Really athletic, goes downhill, very strong. He gives us some increased athleticism.

“Then Luke Northweather. Every day he’s getting better. He’s 6-10 ½, can really shoot it and stretch it. He's playing against Tanner every single day, getting every single rep. his confidence is growing every single day.”