With six seniors on the 2018-19 team, it was imperative for Oklahoma basketball to knock the 2019 recruiting class out of the park. Check and check. The Sooners signed five recruits Wednesday, three four-star high school prospects and two three-star junior college recruits to earn their best class ever under head coach Lon Kruger. “Fantastic group. Couldn’t be more pleased. All terrific young men,” Kruger said. “They’ve wanted to be Sooners for quite a while. They committed pretty early. They complement each other very well from a skill standpoint. Good work ethic, excited about it very much.” No doubt the headliner is Denton (Texas) Guyer point guard De’Vion Harmon. Ranked No. 33 in the Rivals 150, Harmon has been the glue, the cornerstone of OU’s class.

He committed last November and rode with the Sooners through the good times and the bad. Eventually, the rest of the group came along in September, but Harmon did everything he could to keep the class afloat for all those months. “Him and his family have been great. From day one, they’ve sported that OU gear,” Kruger said. “They’ve talked the Sooners. Been up to campus for a lot of weekends, a lot of games. Yea, he’s a great addition and an outstanding young guy and a great family. “Always nice to have one or two early to have a corps to which to build. People always like playing with quality point guards. De’Vion is a guy who can make other players around him better. That’s his primary objective. It definitely helps to get a player like that in the fold early. Harmon’s not alone with post presence Victor Iwuakor and wing Jalen Hill joining the group to give OU three members of the Rivals 150 in a single class. The staff recognized how crucial this class was going to be as Kruger has said he’s never had a team with six seniors. But it was just as crucial to balance that group out. OU did that in having three high school recruits and two junior college kids, but Corbin Merritt will actually have three years of eligibility when he arrives in the summer. Not included in the recruiting class, OU also has Wichita State transfer guard Austin Reaves as somebody who will be eligible to play for the Sooners next season. With one scholarship left, all eyes point toward the graduate transfer market, especially after OU finding gold in guards Aaron Calixte and Miles Reynolds this year. Kruger said he doesn’t know what the class is ranked (No. 11 by Rivals), but he feels confident about what this group will accomplish. “We think three years from now, we’ll look back at this class and say this is a really good class,” Kruger said. Kruger says

“De’Vion is a big-time competitor. He pushes the ball offensively. He's great at drive-and-kicks, making shots and is an outstanding defender. He brings an attitude of preparing to win. Very unselfish and great team player.”

“Victor is just a big-time athlete. Great enthusiasm for playing and for being a Sooner. He's played inside most of his life, but we'll move him out on the floor and make progress every year. His biggest asset is the ability to block shots. He changes shots on the defensive end and is a great rebounder as well.”

“We've known Jalen from our Vegas days. He's really versatile, outstanding feel for the game. At 6-7, he can play three or four different positions. He's an outstanding scorer with a really good feel defensively. We're excited about having him in the program.”

“Alondes has a good feel for the game. He's played the 2 through 4 (positions) and has played some point for is junior college team. He comes in as a junior. He can score from the perimeter, but his ability to put the ball on the floor and make plays for others is his biggest asset.”