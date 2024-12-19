Sooners release depth chart for Armed Forces Bowl

Now, the Sooners know they'll look for their seventh and final win of the season without their top leaders.

The Sooners will take on Navy next Friday (11 a.m. ESPN) without linebacker Danny Stutsman and safety Billy Bowman , who are not listed on the depth chart. The senior duo was not expected to play, and both had posted social media posts thanking OU fans last week, but it had not been confirmed whether they'd play.

Oklahoma has released its depth chart for the Armed Forces Bowl on Dec. 27.

Here's a few other notes from the depth chart:

— OU running back Jovantae Barnes is not listed on the depth chart, indicating he won't be available for the game. Barnes missed the final three games of the regular season with a leg injury.

Gavin Sawchuk and Sam Franklin are listed as co-starters atop the depth chart at running back. Xavier Robinson, who got the start in the final two games of the regular season, is listed fourth.

— Notably, Deion Burks is listed as the co-starter at slot receiver. Burks missed seven games, including the final two of the regular season, but confirmed last week that he's been participating in bowl practices.

Zion Ragins and Ivan Carreon are listed as the other starters at wide receiver.

— Michael Tarquin, who didn't play in the final four games, is listed as a co-starter at right tackle.

— Bauer Sharp recently committed to LSU via the portal, leaving the Sooners without their starting tight end. Jake Roberts will start in his place, with Kade McIntyre and Davon Mitchell listed behind him.

— With Stutsman unavailable, the Sooners currently have Kobie McKinzie as the starter at MIKE linebacker. Kip Lewis is listed as the co-starter at WILL linebacker. Lewis Carter is listed as a co-starter at both WILL linebacker and cheetah.

— With senior Ethan Downs available, the Sooners' regular starting defensive line is all available. Damonic Williams and R Mason Thomas had indicated they'll play in the bowl game, but their long-term futures remain uncertain.

— Robert Spears-Jennings and Peyton Bowen, as expected, are listed as the starting safeties with Bowman out.

— With Kani Walker heading to Kansas, and Dez Malone not listed on the depth chart, it'll be Jacobe Johnson at the corner spot opposite Eli Bowen. Sixth-year senior Woodi Washington is listed as a co-starter alongside Johnson.