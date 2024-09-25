Sooners release first availability report ahead of Auburn matchup

Keltner is ruled as out, while Tatum is ruled as "doubtful." Burks is listed as "questionable."

The report includes mostly familiar names, but it includes a few additions. Among the new additions includes wide receiver Deion Burks , running back Taylor Tatum and kicker Tyler Keltner .

A "probable" designation indicates a player is "likely to play barring any setbacks," according to the conference. A "questionable" designation indicates a player is "uncertain" to play, while a "doubtful" designation means a player is unlikely to play.

Burks missed much of the second half against Tennessee and played just 41 snaps, his fewest in a game this season. The Sooners' already banged-up receiver room would be in real trouble without Burks, who is leading the team in receptions (26), yards (201) and touchdowns (3). Burks has accounted for 26 of the 42 passes (62%) caught by receivers this season.

Tatum exited the game in the first half against Tennessee after appearing to take a hard hit to the head. He started the first play of the game alongside Jovantae Barnes and looked to be a significant part of the game plan, rushing three times for 14 yards before exiting.

Keltner is a new addition to the injury report. Keltner made his lone field goal attempt last week and made two of his three PAT attempts. Zach Schmit will be in line to make his first start of the season.

Jake Taylor, who hasn't played since Week 2 against Houston, is again listed on the injury report as "probable." The offensive tackle was also listed on last week's injury report but was available to play against Tennessee, though he didn't log any snaps. Heath Ozaeta made his first career start against Tennessee in Taylor's place, logging all 73 snaps. He'd likely be set to start against Auburn if Taylor isn't available.

The receiver duo of Anderson and Anthony were both listed on last week's availability report as questionable, but eventually both were ruled active against Tennessee. Anderson started and logged nine snaps before leaving the game with a quad injury. Anthony has yet to play since the season opener. Anderson is listed as out this week, while Anthony is doubtful.

During Wednesday's teleconference, Venables didn't say much when asked about their health in the long term.

"I’m just going to stay out of all of that," Venables said. "We have a protocol now that we go to that gives you an up to date, almost an up to the minute progress report for those guys. Whenever some other decisions or types of decisions are made on someone from a long-term standpoint, I’ll let you know as soon as those types of things are finalized.”

The injury problems continue for Gentry Williams. The junior defensive back only logged one snap against Houston — and 17 snaps for the year — and hasn't played since then. With Williams out, the Sooners have leaned heavily on Kani Walker and Dez Malone at cornerback, though Brent Venables also mentioned true freshman Eli Bowen as a player who could see more playing time moving forward.

Kendel Dolby was expected to be listed after suffering a dislocated ankle against Tennessee. Venables confirmed Tuesday that Dolby would have surgery this week.

Dasan McCullough is listed as questionable, a positive trend after he was listed as doubtful last week before eventually being ruled out. He's yet to play this season.

The Sooners take on Auburn at 2:30 p.m. Saturday on ABC.

Not an OUInsider.com premium member? Sign up today to get loads of inside information on Oklahoma football, softball, basketball, and recruiting, all for just a few dollars a month. Click HERE to get started!