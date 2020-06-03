Sooners Risk and Reward
Oklahoma's 2020 recruiting class may not have been as highly ranked as some of it's predecessors but that may have been, somewhat, by design. Some of that design has been that of Alex Grinch and th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news