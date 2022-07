The month of July has been a massive one for the Sooners but after a week of, relative, quiet it seems that things are back on track for a big week with the upcoming decisions of Derrick LeBlanc and Jasiah Wagoner. Take a look at that chatter and much more this week - including a potential five-star defensive lineman that is high on the Sooners.

The Sooner Scoop - July 24, 2022