Sooners' schedule for 2025-26 season revealed

The Sooners' full 2025-26 season was revealed on Wednesday with dates and times for each game. Broadcast information will be released at a later date.

The Sooners open the season with two home games, beginning the year with a matchup against Illinois State. They'll be tested in Week 2 against Michigan, a team the Sooners have played just once in program history (1976). It'll be the first Power 4 non-conference opponent for the Sooners since Nebraska in 2022.

The Sooners will travel to Temple on Sept. 13 to conclude their home-and-home series with the Owls, marking their first non-conference road game since 2022. The Sooners beat the Owls 51-3 back in August.

There hasn't been much drama with the Sooners' SEC schedule in 2025. It's the same opponents they played this season — the Sooners will host the teams they played on the road in 2024, and travel to the teams they played at home.

However, it'll notably be a much-different order.

They open the conference slate with a Week 4 home game against Auburn on Sept. 20. The Sooners beat the Tigers 27-21 in Columbia back in September, rallying from an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit.

The Sooners' bye weeks will come in Week 5 (Sept. 27) and Week 11 (Nov. 8).

Non-conference play concludes against Kent State on Oct. 4, giving the Sooners a short break after beginning conference play. The Sooners hosted the Golden Flashes in 2022, beating them 30-3. Unlike this past season, when the Sooners played Maine in November, the non-conference slate will be finished by early October.

That means the Sooners' will have a bye week and then a home game against Kent State before traveling to Dallas for the Red River Rivalry against Texas on Oct. 11. The Sooners will then travel to South Carolina on Oct. 18 for a Week 8 showdown in Columbia, and then host Ole Miss on Oct. 25 to conclude the month.

November will be a really difficult month for the Sooners.

They travel to Tennessee on Nov. 1 to open the month before a much-needed bye week in Week 11. They then travel to Alabama on Nov. 15 for the Sooners' second-ever trip to Tuscaloosa, which also concludes their road schedule.

Fortunately for the Sooners, they conclude the regular season with back-to-back home games against Missouri (Nov. 22) and LSU (Nov. 29). It'll be the second-straight year the Sooners finish the year against LSU, which beat OU in Baton Rouge earlier this month.

The SEC Championship is set for Dec. 6.

There will be pressure for the Sooners to perform in their second SEC season. Brent Venables' squad concluded their inaugural SEC regular season with a 6-6 overall record and a 2-6 season in conference play, finishing dead last in the SEC standings. Their lone wins came against Auburn and Alabama, and they were outscored 211-132 in conference play.

There's hope that new offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle can turnaround an offense that averaged just 16.5 points per game against conference opponents and failed to score more than two offensive touchdowns in any game. The Sooners ranked 15th in the SEC in scoring offense and dead last in total offense during conference play.

Here is the full 2025-26 schedule:

Aug. 30 — Illinois State

Sept. 6 — Michigan

Sept. 13 — at Temple

Sept. 20 — Auburn

Sept. 27 — Bye

Oct. 4 — Kent State

Oct. 11 — Texas (neutral)

Oct. 18 — at South Carolina

Oct. 25 — Ole Miss

Nov. 1 — at Tennessee

Nov. 8 — Bye

Nov. 15 — at Alabama

Nov. 22 — Missouri

Nov. 29 — LSU