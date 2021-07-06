Sooners set off their own fireworks

Not sure if Oklahoma is ever going to duplicate the feeling the fans had last Fourth of July when cornerstones of the 2021 class, quarterback Caleb Williams and cornerback Latrell McCutchin, committed, but OU’s 2022 class gave it a shot over the weekend. From what felt out of nowhere, Independence Day weekend became the go-to moment for recruits all over the country to announce their commitments. When it was all said and done, the Sooners added four in the span of 23 hours and went from being in the teens in Rivals’ rankings to being No. 6 at weekend’s end and No. 4 overall in terms of star average per recruit.

That one tweet had OU fans buzzing, and it didn’t take long for those eyes to come home, so to speak. It was a lot to take in during a one-day period so a recap of who made the move, what it means and where OU goes from here.

Edmond (Okla.) Deer Creek OT Jacob Sexton The story: Begin in the state, which has been a love-hate relationship with OU fans lately, especially coming off Edmond Santa Fe receiver Talyn Shettron flipping to Oklahoma State last week. No worries, though, with Sexton. Offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh has been there from the start, and OU did a great job of navigating the situation as Sexton really did visit a who’s who in the country throughout the course of June. A 300-pounder who still looks like he can add 15-20 more pounds and not miss a beat. A big win for the offensive line and a big win at keeping an OKPreps product home.

Broken Arrow (Okla.) High DB Robert Spears-Jennings The story: He’s still classified as a receiver, but make no mistake about it that Spears-Jennings is going to be a defensive back with the Sooners. With quality Power 5 offers at the receiver position, the question was just whether Spears-Jennings would be open toward the move. A workout in front of defensive coordinator Alex Grinch was the catalyst toward making this happen. It was sort of a coincidence that the two big secondary additions from Sunday both feel like the same story. Good receivers, who OU truly believes can be even better on the other side of the ball. And yes, another in-state win.

Arlington (Texas) Seguin DB Xavion Brice The story: Almost the same situation as Spears-Jennings, although he took off a little faster on defense than RSJ. Originally committed to Kansas, Brice became a major regional name to watch in the last month. Wherever he visited, he was bringing home an offer. In the end, it felt like the old days of an OU vs. Texas battle, and the Sooners and cornerbacks coach Roy Manning earned the nod. Brice has said the Sooners view him as a cornerback, which is interesting just because of how the secondary puzzle seems to change so much just based on who could be added to the group.