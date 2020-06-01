Sooners Set to Return
It was never explicitly said, but most believed the May 31/June 1 dates were going to be important in terms of trying to figure out how to continue navigating the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.Th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news