ORLANDO - Oklahoma's 2020 class is loaded with elite commitments and nowhere is that more clear than this week at the Under Armour with five future Sooners making their way to the land of Disney. SoonerScoop.com was on hand for the week's initial practice and watched the future Sooners up close, including a few we'd not had a chance to see before.

Thoughts: These breakdowns are all about honesty and there's no denying that among the first things you notice about Anderson is his size. He's just not the biggest guy out there in a land of the country's biggest and most talented. But when it comes to seeing a guy who can move his feet and shadow defenders? Anderson is your guy. There's a load of athleticism to his game that few in the country can match but it's clear he'll have to get bigger before he's ready for the college game.

Thoughts: On tape Grimes can look a little bit upright and it makes one, who hasn't seen him in person, wonder if he was a little bit stiff. But just watching Grimes go through bag drills and work laterally it's clear that nothing could be further from the truth. He shows an ability to sink, change direction, and explode out of that change. The other thing that was surprising is that Grimes is more physically developed than I'd previously expected.

Thoughts: Of Oklahoma's three offensive linemen in the game Harrison is the most massive of the bunch. Not surprisingly he has some more work to do with his quickness and lateral movement but the raw tools are there for that to be a more productive aspect of his game going forward. When you add in that length and size you can see not only a capable run blocker but a guy who could develop into the passing game.

Thoughts: Mims was busy doing what Mims does. Running great routes, creating separation and just beating bigger and faster defenders. Mims showed good hands and the thing that was most interesting is that while he may not be as ballyhooed as some of his peers in Orlando he didn't look, even momentarily, overwhelmed by his competition.

Thoughts: Raym, who has spent much of his career at right tackle, worked exclusively on the inside on Sunday night. His quick feet and technique showed early on as he seemed to be auditioning for a new position, center, that some think he could fit in at in Norman. Raym will have to get bigger, particularly through the upper body, in the weight room and as that happens he'll become an even more dominant run blocker than he already is.