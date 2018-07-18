Davis announced his commitment via Twitter and chose the Sooners over Kentucky and Miami as well as over offers from Penn State, Texas, Georgia, Wisconsin, Clemson, and Michigan amongst many others.

Just a few weeks after landing two of the nation's elite defensive backs in early July, Oklahoma's Kerry Cooks is back at it again landing the commitment of Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas Rivals250 cornerback Jaden Davis just moments ago.

The nation's No. 28 cornerback was an early offer for Oklahoma - April 27, 2017 - has been relatively quiet but spoke to Rivals.com's Rob Cassidy about his decision earlier this week and talked a bit about the cause for choosing Oklahoma.

"I would pick Oklahoma because of the relationship I have with coach (Kerry) Cooks and coach (Lincoln) Riley. The whole team, the feel of everything around Norman," Davis explained about why he would choose Oklahoma.

Davis was seen as something of a longshot for the Sooners, in spite of landing his former St. Thomas teammate Nikolas Bonitto just last year, prior to his official visit for the Sooners spring game. And even he admitted that he was caught off guard by how much he enjoyed himself.

"Oklahoma, it was just, during my visit, it was really different. It was realizing that there is something else besides south Florida that is actually nice," he said.

"To be honest, Norman, Okla. I didn’t know what to expect. Norman, Oklahoma, I’m from Ft. Lauderdale, (and) Miami, you don’t think Norman would be anything. We’re used to big cities, it’s not that far outside of Oklahoma City, it’s not that hard to make it a problem. Everyone was respectful, everyone was nice. I knew everyone would be nice on an official visit but even when we went out to eat.

"Everyone treats everyone like family, that’s a great thing about Oklahoma."

And though Davis will have plenty of schools hoping to turn his attention away from Norman and joining the Red-White's commitment list that includes Theo Wease, Arjei Henderson, and even the recent commitment of Darion Green-Warren, Florida's No. 31 player says he'll be done with recruiting after this.

"I’ll be completely done after this, I'm shutting it down after (committing)."

Davis will be signing early in December and says that his decision to get things over with now is largely about focusing on his St. Thomas Aquinas team and their quest to get back to winning state titles.