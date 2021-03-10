It still wasn’t as pretty as it was earlier in the season, but at this point, Oklahoma would take any sort of positive to attempt to get back on track.

The 79-73 win against Iowa State on Wednesday night to open the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City was just that type of victory.

It’s not flashy, but it ends the four-game losing streak and puts No. 25 OU (15-9) in position to start building some momentum against Kansas on Thursday evening.

For most of the game, it appeared as though OU was going to be able to breathe easy down the stretch. Defense leading to offense turned a 36-28 halftime advantage to a 51-32 lead before ISU caught fire and narrowed it down to 75-71.

Down the stretch, as has been the case most of this season, it was Austin Reaves who picked up his level of play and made sure OU won its first conference tournament game since 2016.

“It was huge,” head coach Lon Kruger said. “If I recall, it was back-to-back possessions where he made the two-pointer and then the three-pointer and some others as well. Yea, just huge plays at a time where we really need to stem their run. He’s done that for us on many occasions. Certainly, he was great at that time tonight.”

Reaves finished with 21 points, five rebounds and three assists.