Sooners Stay Defensive

Oklahoma currently has 20 commitments between the 2022 and 2023 classes and as we do every year it's time for Future Sooners to review each of their games and see how things are going as they start to hit their stride. Take a look and see who shined brightest and took home this week's MVP.

The Skinny: Bates and Durango had the week off. Next Week: Durango (3-2) is hosting Harrison.

The Skinny: Seguin stumbled against Burleson, falling 41-28. Next Week: Seguin (3-2) has the week off.

The Skinny: Brown and Mater Dei beat their traditional rivals, St. John Bosco, 42-21 in a game of national top 10 teams. Brown had a relatively quiet night as Bosco was determined to force the Monarchs to win through the air. Next Week: Mater Dei (4-0) is traveling to Orange Lutheran.

The Skinny: In Bixby's 81-6 demolition of Putnam City West Hasz had a quiet night where a lot of backups got the lion's share of the action. Next Week: Bixby (5-0) is traveling to Choctaw.

The Skinny: Helms and Bellevue West trounced Omaha Northwest 72-0 in the game Helms had a kickoff return for touchdown. Next Week: West (5-1) is traveling to Millard West.

The Skinny: West Orange-Stark put up their most dominant scoreline of the season with a 54-7 dismantling of Hardin-Jefferson. The win was built on the ground and some big defensive and special teams plays. Next Week: West Orange-Stark (4-1) is hosting Silsbee

The Skinny: Inniss and Heritage' continued their murderous schedule with a 23-20 win over Cardinal Gibbons. Heritage getting their second win was aided a bit by moving their star receiver to quarterback where he helped keep the chains moving for the Patriots. Next Week: American Heritage (2-2) is traveling to Jacksonville Trinity Christian Academy.

The Skinny: Lemon and Los Alamitos got back on the winning track this week downing previously undefeated Corona Del Mar 42-14. Lemon contributed in a big way with six catches for 67 yards including a 15-yard touchdown catch. LIVE THREAD SCOOPHD Interview and Highlights Next Week: Los Alamitos (5-1) is hosting Huntington Beach Edison (at Westminster HS) on Thu., Oct. 7

The Skinny: In a battle of East Texas programs with multiple state titles in their recent past Carthage's stifling defense yet again overwhelmed. A week after facing a spread defense Carthage faced Pleasant Grove's Wing-T and held them to just 55 yards of offense in the first half on their way to a 31-6 win. On the night Lewis had a sack for the Bulldogs. Next Week: Carthage (4-0) is traveling to Center.

The Skinny: Llewellyn and Aledo had the week off. Next Week: Aledo (5-0) is traveling to Joshua.

The Skinny: McKinzie and Cooper had the week off. Next Week: Cooper (4-1) is hosting Plainview.

The Skinny: Moore and Los Alamitos got back on the winning track this week downing previously undefeated Corona Del Mar 42-14. Moore had a big night with big plays on defense as well as at running back and bringing a pair of touchdowns (9, 18) in the pass game - the latter of which was an impressive tackle-breaking battle to the end zone. LIVE THREAD SCOOPHD Interview and Highlights Next Week: Los Alamitos (5-1) is hosting Huntington Beach Edison (at Westminster HS) on Thu., Oct. 7

The Skinny: Moore and St. Frances went all the way to Northern California to dominate national powerhouse Concord De La Salle, 42-28. Moore didn't put up a ton of stats but was a dominant force against the De La Salle passing game, pretty much forcing one hurried throw after another. Next Week: St. Frances (3-1) is traveling to Bryn Athyn (Pa.) Academy of the New Church on Sat., Oct. 9. WEEK 5 MVP

The Skinny: Lemon and Los Alamitos got back on the winning track this week downing previously undefeated Corona Del Mar 42-14. Nelson facing a lot of dropping zone coverage had a solid, if unspectacular, night going 14-21 for 155 yards and four touchdowns (9, 14, 15, 18). LIVE THREAD SCOOPHD Interview and Highlights Next Week: Los Alamitos (5-1) is hosting Huntington Beach Edison (at Westminster HS) on Thu., Oct. 7

The Skinny: Roberts and Hendrickson got back on the winning track downing Cedar Park 21-16. Next Week: Hendrickson (2-3) is hosting Georgetown.

The Skinny: Rowe and Union were dominant, again, on defense downing Putnam City 35-7. Next Week: Union (4-1) is hosting Mustang.

The Skinny: Sawchuk and Valor just keep rolling. This time downing hometown rival Mountain Vista, 49-6. On the night Sawchuk had 23 carries for 110 yards and four touchdowns (4, 19, 5, 14). LIVE THREAD SCOOPHD Interview and Highlights Next Week: Valor Christian (6-0) is traveling to Castle View.

The Skinny: Sexton and the Antlers just keep rolling right now - this time downing Putnam City North 38-13. Next Week: Deer Creek (4-1) is hosting Northwest Classen.

The Skinny: Spears-Jennings got nine tackles, one tackles for loss and looks very at home in his new found importance in the Broken Arrow defense. Unfortunately it wasn't enough as Broken Arrow was downed 35-14 against Jenks. Next Week: Broken Arrow (2-3) is traveling to Edmond Memorial.

The Skinny: Another week another dominant Gorman win as they downed Canyon Springs 51-0. Next Week: Gorman (5-1) is traveling to North Las Vegas Legacy.