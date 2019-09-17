News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-17 11:28:21 -0500') }} football Edit

Sooners Staying Fresh

Bob Przybylo • SoonerScoop
@BPrzybylo
Staff Writer

There’s a common saying as a team approaches its bye week that it’s the perfect week for the open date because the team needs to rest and heal all of its bumps and bruises.Through three games at Ok...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}