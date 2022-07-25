Sooners Still Sweltering

Here comes cornerback. The Sooners are on the board with the commitment from Spanaway (Wash.) Lake defensive back Jasiah Wagoner on Monday afternoon.

OK, we have another position to start watching for Oklahoma recruiting. July has been very kind to the Sooners in regard to offensive line and linebacker.

First-year cornerbacks coach Jay Valai has been putting in the work and helping assist in landing other commitments, but Wagoner is the first major sign of letting people know what Valai is capable of on the trail.

Wagoner picked OU from a final four of Texas, Oregon, Cal and the Sooners and is OU’s seventh four- star commitment this month.

It all started with Wagoner taking a visit to Norman in the beginning of May, and then he was offered a couple of days later.

Wagoner then returned to OU for camp season, participating during one of OU’s days back in June. Two trips in less than a month let everybody know that, despite being from Washington and looking at the Huskies and Ducks, the Sooners were going to be a real player.

As June wore on, pieces started to fit a lot more for OU and Wagoner. And when his final four was released at the end of last month, you could feel the momentum even more.

Wagoner’s size doesn’t stand out, initially, but it’s in watching Wagoner play. He is routinely making one big play after another and always in position to make something happen.

Wagoner becomes the No. 17 commitment for OU’s 2023 class, now ranked in the top 10 for the first time under Brent Venables.

OU is hoping it’s the beginning of another massive week and a fitting end to the month. Four-star defensive end Derrick Leblanc is expected to announce Thursday afternoon. It will be between OU, Florida and Penn State there, with OU fans feeling pretty good heading into this week.

Wagoner gets the cornerback show rolling, but there’s no doubt he won’t be the only one for Valai here coming up.