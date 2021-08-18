Sooners Surprise Toviano

ARLINGTON, Texas - Just a few short months ago Oklahoma seemed to be little more than simply another offer in Javien Toviano 's exploding recruiting list. However, after making a trip to Norman in early June he had to make a return for the Sooners now famous ChampUBBQ event in late June. Those two vistis made quite the impression on the nation's current No. 2 cornerback.

"It was almost so great I had to go back out for a second time. Their hospitality was so great. Coach (Roy) Manning, coach (Alex) Grinch, coach (Lincoln) Riley, they are all great, we talk pretty often," Toviano relayed.

The Sooners staff has done an impressive job building the bond with the nation's current No. 15 overall player but they've also got a huge ally already on their roster.

"Having the luxury of Brayden Willis, who is already there, and get to pick his brain a little bit and see how it is, means a lot," he explained. "(Willis) loves it there so you get the feeling of it (from him)."

Toviano couldn't help but notice the transformation of Willis - the same thing that has had media and thoes around the program glowing for the past few weeks.

"I saw him before he went back, he has been putting in the work and he came home (at the end of the summer). Just seeing him is always great," Toviano explained.

And the Sooners are ready to play host to Toviano this season as he makes plans for a third trip to Norman since June 1. However, Oklahoma isn't his only planned trip as Toviano has plans to rack up some considerable air miles.

"I don’t know which game but I know that I’ll get a chance to see them," he said of Oklahoma. "Also, I’m thinking about seeing an Oregon game, Texas, just home-state games as well but schools ike Michigan and Florida State, I want to see them play as well."

With so many elite national programs in his pursuit, what could push one school or another ahead in his recruitment?

"NFL production, just having a great culture – a winning culture and established great defenses - that’s going to play a part. And also, what feels like home. That’s probably what will drive it home for my commitment," he explained.

Though Toviano is making big plans for travel he's also focused on yet another big season for Arlington Martin, a program that has averaged nine wins a year over the last four seasons, and he has ideas on what he can do to help.

"Just asserting myself in a leadership role, learning from guys like Morrice Blackwell, and the guys before them. Just learning the leadership aspect and bringing everything I have to offer to the game so that I can help my team go as far as I can in the season," he said.

Finally, although Toviano hasn't been to Norman since the news broke of Oklahoma's entrance into the SEC, he didn't miss the seismic shift and what it could mean to the Sooners.

"Honestly, I think it’s great for them and a great step for them from a revenue and marketing perspect but I think the football takes care of itself," Toviano explained. "Oklahoma has been known to play those big-time programs and win. Play them and have success over the years so I really don’t think it changes much for them. I think the move to the SEC is great and I’m anxious to see how they do against those blue blood programs."