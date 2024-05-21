On Tuesday, the program announced that it would take the opportunity to celebrate the program's history in this, the 100th season at "The Palace on the Prairie."

As new and exciting as the move to the Southeastern Conference may be, Oklahoma didn't become "O-U" without building its brand on a foundation of winning and winning often.

In a storybook-esque turn of events, the Sooners will make their transition into the SEC in that centennial season, marking a new era in one of the most illustrious programs in college football history.

"Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium is one of college football's greatest cathedrals," said OU Athletic Director Joe Castiglione. "It's home to countless historic moments made possible by some of the game's most talented and dedicated coaches and players, and by the most ardent of fans. We're truly excited to honor our iconic stadium by taking a walk down memory lane and reliving its history this summer and fall. It's impossible to celebrate all of the individuals and performances that have helped make the 'Palace' the treasure it is, but we're sure going to feature a lot of them."

The celebration will begin on Wednesday, May 22, with a 100-day "Stadium Scrapbook" countdown to Oklahoma's season opener against Temple on Friday, August 30.

According to a university release, "OU's football social media accounts will spotlight an interesting fact or a significant moment, performance, or record that helped shape the history of one of the country's most recognized collegiate stadiums."

Then, once the 2024 season commences, the Sooners will celebrate their 100th season with a theme for each of their seven home games throughout the year.

Temple: Barry Switzer EraHouston: Bud Wilkinson EraTulane: Bennie Owen EraTennessee: Record PerformancesSouth Carolina: Sooner Magic MomentsMaine: Fan-Favorite MomentsAlabama: Bob Stoops Era

Additionally, Oklahoma Athletics will unveil a 100th-year "microsite" on SoonerSports.com over the summer that will feature the stadium's first 99 years. The site will display a plethora of historical photo and video content, as well as written features that help capture the magic of the Palace.

If 2024 weren't already intriguing enough, the addition of an event of this magnitude makes the upcoming season one of the most anticipated in recent memory--and with that, let the 100-day countdown begin.