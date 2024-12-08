Sooners to face Navy in Armed Forces Bowl

The Sooners will matchup with Navy in the Armed Forces Bowl on Dec. 27 at 11 a.m., sources confirmed to OUInsider. This year will mark OU's first ever appearance in the Armed Forces Bowl, which is played every year at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. It's the home stadium for TCU.

Oklahoma now knows where its playing in the postseason.

Despite a disappointing regular season for the Sooners (6-6, 2-6 SEC), there were numerous bowl possibilities. The Sooners were linked to several different bowls, including the Liberty Bowl, the Gasparilla Bowl, the Texas Bowl, the Birmingham Bowl and others. The Sooners' bowl destination was also likely to be influenced by whether Alabama was selected in the College Football Playoff.

Now, the Sooners know there path, and while the stadium is a familiar venue for the Sooners, the matchup is against a very-unfamiliar foe. The Sooners and Navy have matched up just once before in 1965, with the Midshipmen prevailing 10-0.

This year, Navy has enjoyed one of its best seasons in recent memory. The Midshipmen currently sit with an 8-3 record, with one game remaining against No. 22-ranked Army on Dec. 14. Coming into the season, Navy hadn't won more than five games since 2019.

On the season, Navy ranks 37th nationally in scoring offense (32.3 points per game), 51st in scoring defense (23.8 points per game) and eighth in rushing offense (247.4 yards per game).

OU and Navy have played two common opponents this season in Temple and Tulane. Navy beat Temple 38-11 and lost to Tulane 35-0. OU beat Temple 51-3 and Tulane 33-19.

While Navy has enjoyed a successful season, it's been a disappointing one for the Sooners, who ended the season losing five of their last six conference games. However, they beat Alabama last month 24-3 to clinch their sixth victory and secure bowl eligibility.

The stakes won't be as high for the Sooners compared to previous seasons, but there's still some pressure to come out with a win. For one, the Sooners are hoping to avoid their second losing season since 1998, and a loss would mark their second six-win campaign in three years.

However, the Sooners are likely to be without several significant contributors. In addition to any forthcoming bowl-game opt-outs, the Sooners will be without quarterback Jackson Arnold, wide receiver Nic Anderson and tight end Bauer Sharp, among others, who are all expected to enter the transfer portal soon after the window opens on Monday. There could be other players who announce their intentions to enter the portal in the coming days.

With the opt-outs comes an opportunity for several young players to see playing time. Atop that list is true freshman quarterback Michael Hawkins, who appeared in five games and started in three games before he was replaced by Arnold.

Barring any changes, new offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle will not participate in the team's bowl preparations. Co-offensive coordinator Joe Jon Finley is expected to operate as the play caller on offense.

Broadcast and ticket information will be announced at a later time.

