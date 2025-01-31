Sooners finalizing the addition of Nate Dreiling to the defensive staff

Oklahoma is closing in on a deal with Nate Dreiling to join the program's coaching staff, sources tell OUInsider.com.

Dreiling is expected to be the Sooners' new linebackers coach, per sources, while the expectation is that Brent Venables will call defensive plays for Oklahoma in 2025. Dreiling is set to join the Sooners after spending one season as the interim head coach and defensive coordinator at Utah State. He was hired as the defensive coordinator at Arkansas State earlier this month.

Dreiling's impending addition brings an end to the Sooners' lengthy coaching search and fills the final opening on the staff. The Sooners' linebackers position had been open since Dec. 27 following Zac Alley's departure to West Virginia.

Dreiling spent his playing career as a linebacker at Pittsburg State from 2009-2013 before spending a brief stint in the NFL. He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Kansas before returning to Pittsburg State, where he spent three years on staff as the safeties coach and then defensive coordinator. His other coaching stops include one season at Oregon as a defensive analyst and two seasons at New Mexico State.

This past season, Utah State posted a 4-8 overall record and 3-4 record in the Mountain West Conference with Dreiling as defensive coordinator and interim head coach. The Aggies ranked 128th in scoring defense (37.8 points per game), 130th in total defense (470.1 yards per game), 128th in rushing defense (214.5 yards per game) and 118th in passing defense (255.6 yards per game).

Dreiling's hire comes just a few days after the Sooners narrowly missed out on former Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, who was officially announced as Penn State's defensive coordinator on Monday. Oklahoma had been actively working to hire Knowles for several weeks.

As linebackers coach, Dreiling would oversee a position group headlined by veterans Kip Lewis, Kobie McKinzie and Kendel Dolby. Despite the departures of Danny Stutsman, Dasan McCullough and Lewis Carter, the Sooners return most of their production at linebacker and cheetah, as well as the rest of the defense.

