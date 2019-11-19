Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley has preached just win and the college football playoff will take care of itself.

Iowa State? Check. Baylor? Check.

But starting to get the real feeling that might not be enough as OU moved up one sole spot to No. 9 as the college football playoff rankings were released Tuesday evening.

The Sooners, playing without star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, pulled off the biggest comeback in program history from being down 28-3 to winning 34-31 at previously undefeated Baylor.

Just doesn’t look like that impressed the committee, or not nearly as much as OU fans would have liked.

“I don't know. It's some adversity that we've had,” said Riley on Monday about OU being viewed differently for winning without Lamb. “Obviously, not having CeeDee the other night was a factor, but there is a lot of players we don't have right now.

“We've lost a lot of guys this year. A lot of season-enders. We've been able to fight through. I think it says a lot about our team about what we can be and what we're pushing through, but a lot of people are pushing through different injuries, guys banged up—that's part of it. I don't know. I don't know how to answer it.”

The Bears, who were No. 13, did only fall one spot to No. 14, but it begs the question about what OU could actually do in the eyes of the committee if the Sooners were to play the Bears again in a couple of weeks in Arlington for the Big 12 championship.

“They just played Baylor and didn't get a big bump,” said ESPN’s David Pollack on the rankings release show. “They're not gonna get it the second time either (in a Big 12 title game rematch).”

OU did get help down the road in the rankings. Oklahoma State continues its surge as the Cowboys are No. 21. Iowa State, fresh off its last-second victory against Texas, is now No. 22 despite having four losses.

While that’s good for the resume as a whole, it hasn’t been enough to help the Sooners jump pass some of the other notable one-loss Power Five conference schools.

“Oklahoma did not get the bounce or recognition from the committee for that win,” ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit said. “Where are they gonna make the move? It looks like the Big 12 champ, for now, is on the outside looking in.”

LSU, Ohio State, Clemson, Georgia and Alabama comprise the top five, no change. Oregon, Utah, Penn State, OU, Minnesota round out the top 10.

The Sooners could get a bump this week, provided the Buckeyes take care of the Nittany Lions. Outside of that? Gonna need some help.

OU has its senior night vs. TCU at 7 p.m. Saturday on FOX.