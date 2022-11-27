OU ended the game on a 7-0 run to earn the title and move to 6-1, winners of six in a row since the opening night defeat.

Well, he’s gotta be feeling pretty good. The Sooners punctuated their three-game event taking the championship with a 59-55 victory against Ole Miss on Sunday afternoon in Kissimmee, Fla.

Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser said he was going to learn about where his team stood after the ESPN Events Invitational.

It’s been talked about before, but one of the strengths for the Sooners is how it can be somebody different every night and how selfless the team can be.

It was Tanner Groves in the 69-56 win vs. Nebraska on Thursday. Then it was Grant Sherfield with his best performance as a Sooner in the 77-64 victory vs. Seton Hall in the semifinals Friday.

In the championship? Welcome back to relevancy for guard Bijan Cortes. The sophomore scored 10 points, going 4-for-4 from the field, with three rebounds, two assists and four steals in helping OU overcome the 34-32 halftime deficit.

The Sooners get a week to rest and recover and get ready for a battle at Villanova next Saturday afternoon.

Tip-ins

*It’s probably not a surprise anymore because Sam Godwin is bringing it on a regular basis for Porter Moser. Godwin had 11 points and six rebounds in the championship, coming off a 12-point, six-rebound outing against the Pirates.

Godwin has been more than just reliable when Tanner Groves has needed a breather or has been in foul trouble. A huge boost for the Sooners.

*Sherfield was the only player to score in double-digits in all three games, and he was the closer for OU against Seton Hall. Moser said Sherfield is going to become that guy who helps the Sooners close out games, and that’s what he did with a 25-point performance.

He didn’t shoot as well against the Rebels, but he still finished with 12 points and five assists. He had eight assists against the Huskers.

Sherfield was named the MVP of the event.

*Moser might have found something with a three-guard lineup of Cortes, Sherfield and freshman Milos Uzan. The trio worked extremely well together against Ole Miss, in taking care of the ball and creating numerous scoring chances.

*Tanner Groves and Jalen Hill continue to be the leaders, even if the stats don’t reflect it. Tanner was great vs. Nebraska and made some big-time winning plays vs. Seton Hall down the stretch. Hill only had seven points vs. Ole Miss, but two of those were the final basket of the game to give OU a 58-55 lead.