Sooners win the battle for four-star DE Daniel Norman

Norman to Norman? Evidently, it was just meant to be. The Sooners have added to their 2026 haul on the defensive side of the ball, picking up a pledge from four-star DE Daniel Norman out of Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas. The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder chooses OU over offers from Miami, Colorado, Penn State, LSU and many other Power 4 suitors. Norman's June 20-22 official visit to Oklahoma proved decisive, as he walked away from the visit completely sold on the program. He will be only the latest St. Thomas Aquinas product to make the trek up to Oklahoma, as the school has developed quite an impressive pipeline to the Sooner State. Notable alumni that have written their legacy in the crimson and cream include current Denver Broncos defensive end Nik Bonitto and Oklahoma's longtime athletic director, Joe Castiglione.

Four-star DE Daniel Norman struts through a hallway of hardware on his OU official visit (Photo by OU Athletics)

Back on May 7, Norman had somewhat surprisingly named Oklahoma his leader in an interview with OUInsider.com. That was the night that OU defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis visited Norman in Florida, and spent several hours pitching a future in the crimson and cream to the talented defender. “When I compare these schools, I look at who can develop me better as a person, not only on the football field but off the football field," Norman said at the time. "Today, Coach Chavis gave me his clear response. He said he’s gonna help me develop as a man. So I like Coach Chavis right now.” At the time, he'd never visited Oklahoma. But one visit was all it took to confirm Norman's favoritism toward the Sooners. He committed to the staff before departing campus at the ChampU BBQ, and becomes the second defensive end pledge in the 2026 cycle for Oklahoma. For the moment, he and three-star Bryant (Ark.) DE Matthew Nelson comprise Chavis' class. The Sooners, however, remain in pursuit of three-star DE DeAnthony Lafayette and four-star DE Jake Kreul, the latter of whom is the No. 3 edge defender in the nation.