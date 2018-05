EULESS, Texas - Oklahoma's 2020 recruiting is currently highlighted by a pair of elite running back commitments but with so much left to play out the Sooners aren't going to sleep anytime soon at the position. One player who clearly has the attention of Oklahoma's staff is Mesquite (Texas) Poteet four-star runner Seth McGowan.

He spoke with SCOOPHD about his interest in the Sooners and how he looks at the Sooners current pair of 2020 commitments.