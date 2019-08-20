Oklahoma was dangerously close to being left behind in the world of recruiting. No, the Sooners were never going to become irrelevant, but they were starting to lose that pull with elite recruits.

It wasn’t broken, so former head coach Bob Stoops never had to fix it. Earn some early commitments and then bring it on home strong in the final two months before signing day. Rinse, repeat, it had worked so many times before.

By the 2017 class, however, the game was changing. And now so, too, did OU’s approach. Instead of the patience mantra and the “get who we get” line of thinking, the Sooners went into a proactive instead of reactive mindset.

The results spoke for themselves. Dubbed #SoonerSquad17 by assistant coach Chip Viney, this was the group that ushered in the new line of thinking. Start early, start fast, build the camaraderie and let all your top recruits put on their own recruiting hat.

It became about accountability. No longer were recruits just getting to know each other in the final couple of weeks or months, these guys were spending time with each other at social functions and events for months and even years with some of the early members.

The OU family that recruits have spoken about like crazy in recent years is because each class has become its own mini-family unit.

Starting with #SoonerSquad17, a 28-member class that brought OU back into the top 10 at No. 7 in Rivals rankings.

“They’ve been a part of nothing but Big 12 championships. They've done a great job so far,” head coach Lincoln Riley said. “We’ve had some guys who have made some early impact and I think got several guys in that class primed that maybe haven't made an impact yet or the type that are primed to do it.

“There are guys even that have that can do it better. They've certainly got an opportunity. They've done a good job. It's been a really positive class. We’re going to try to keep stacking those up.”

Riley’s not wrong. All the group has known so far is winning Big 12 championships and advancing to the college football playoff.

That’s what was expected when they signed, said junior tight end Grant Calcaterra. Now it’s about climbing that next step.

“Crazy, you know, we’re all juniors now,” cornerback Tre Brown said. “Remember coming in with big dreams. Now that everybody has come along in our class, we’ve taken the reins and are helping the younger guys. We were there at one point. Now we want to make sure everybody else can get there, too.”

There’s still some 2015 presence and 2016 isn’t totally forgotten for the 2019 season for the Sooners. However, this season’s results will be determined in a huge way by what happens with the 2017 class and whether or not they can achieve the next step.

Not background players or waiting in the wings anymore.

“For them, in the past, they were good players who didn’t have to be leaders,” Riley said. “All they had to worry about was themselves and that was good enough. That transition happens for every leader.

“Rarely does a freshman come in and he’s a leader on day one. You have to go from now your performance, your attitude, your body language, what you say not only affects you, but everyone else on that roster. The guys that understand that, they understand how much weight they carry.”

A look back at SS17.

Hits (in order of their commitment date)

DB Tre Brown – Most talented player in the secondary. Brown had 12 pass breakups last season and one of the plays of the year with his safety sack on Texas’ Sam Ehlinger in the Big 12 championship.

TE Grant Calcaterra – Battled through injury only to thrive down the stretch. Calcaterra had 26 catches for 396 yards and six touchdowns in 2018 and should be a huge part of 2019 offense.

RB Trey Sermon – Despite being banged up second half of season, still rushed for 947 yards and a team-high 13 touchdowns. Jay Boulware said Sermon is in best shape of his life.

WR CeeDee Lamb – In the conversation for the best receiver in the nation for 2019. Lamb had 65 catches for 1,158 yards and a team-high 11 touchdowns last season.

C Creed Humphrey – The anchor of the group that won the Joe Moore Award last year for nation’s best offensive line. Arguably, the most irreplaceable member of OU’s offense in 2019.

LB Kenneth Murray – Predicted to be the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2019. Murray led the team with 155 tackles, including 12.5 tackles for loss and four sacks.

RB Kennedy Brooks – Still hasn’t started a game but was more than good enough to rush for 1,056 yards and 12 touchdowns as a redshirt freshman.

WR Marquise Brown – So good, so fast, so explosive that he left after an outstanding redshirt junior season. Selected in the first round of NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens.

DB Tre Norwood – A torn ACL has cut his 2019 short, but Norwood has shown the ability to adjust to whatever he is asked to do and had started the previous 19 games.

Jury Still Out

S Robert Barnes – Logjam at the safety position. If Barnes can stay healthy, this year is another shot.

LB Levi Draper – After putting on so much necessary weight, Draper finally looks like he might deserve a chance.

OG Tyrese Robinson – Been waiting in the wings at offensive line, no more waiting.

DB Justin Broiles – Crowded secondary needs playmakers to step up. Is Broiles one of them?

WR Charleston Rambo – Flashed in final two games, now expected to be No. 2 receiver on team.

DE Isaiah Thomas – Third year in program and starting to hear his name thrown around by coaches.

H-Back Jeremiah Hall – Limited time as redshirt freshman, a lot more opportunities coming his way in 2019.

P Reeves Mundschau – Leader in the clubhouse at punter.

OG Marquis Hayes – Like Robinson, simply been waiting for his moment that is officially here.

DL Zach McKinney – Haven’t heard much about McKinney since he arrived in Norman.

OT Adrian Ealy – Poised to be next big thing at right tackle for Sooners.

DL Troy James – Known more for being a goalline blocker than a defensive star so far.

LB Ryan Jones – From receiver to safety to outside linebacker to now inside linebacker, Jones looks to find spot.

DT Dillon Faamatau – Has provided nice depth last two seasons and has chance to do even more as senior.

Not with OU

QB Chris Robison – kicked off team before his freshman season even began, now at Florida Atlantic.

RB Marcelias Sutton (graduated) – Concussion issues and a broken leg never allowed Sutton to have a chance to shine.

LB Addison Gumbs – suffered torn ACL day before season opener last year and transferred to Oregon State.

DL K’Jakyre Daley – never saw playing time and entered transfer portal this summer.

DL Tyreece Lott – showed signs as a freshman but never got things going before leaving the team earlier this year.